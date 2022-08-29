Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City man stars in new TV advert

Sophie Skyring

Published: 1:50 PM August 29, 2022
A city man who has been playing online bingo since the age of 18 has appeared in Tombola's latest TV ad. 

James Lupson, from Norwich, pictured front left, in Tombola's latest TV ad - Credit: Tombola

A Norwich bingo player will appear in the newest Tombola television advert.  

The advert was filmed across the UK using 25 real life Tombola bingo players in picturesque areas such as Yorkshire and Devon.  

Players took part in activities such as a beach breakfast, racing dirt buggies and cliff top walking.

James Lupson, 25, who lives in the NR5 area to the west of the city centre, has been playing on the bingo site since he was 18 years old. 

He said: “To be in the advert was an experience I will never forget, I loved meeting the other players.  

“I think it shows how much they really care about their players – so much effort went into making the TV ad.” 

Tombola’s campaign manager Emma Luke said: “Our players are what make Tombola Britain's biggest bingo site, so it’s only fitting that they play a part in our new advert campaign.  

“We had loads of fun on set too!" 

