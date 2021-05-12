Volunteers on hand to reduce social isolation

Published: 7:02 PM May 12, 2021

The launch of the Chatty Bus project in Norwich in March 2020 before the coronavirus lockdown. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Volunteers will be offering advice to combat loneliness and highlighting the importance of being together at a city attraction.

The event, hosted by Norwich Together Alliance, is happening at the Forum on Millenium Plain, on Thursday, May 13 at 10am, as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

People are being encouraged to talk about Norwich through an interactive chat wall focusing on topics including favourite places to walk in the city, best places to get a cup of tea and coffee and public events.

Tracey Drake, development lead for Norwich-Business in the Community, said: "This event is all about bringing people together, raising awareness of the importance of togetherness and getting people talking about how they feel about Norwich.

It will also feature the Konectbus Chatty Bus project, which encourages conversations and reduce loneliness.