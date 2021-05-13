News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Businesses team up to boost community resilience as lockdown eases

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 3:49 PM May 13, 2021   
Members of the Norwich Together Alliance at the community event outside the Forum on May 13, 2021.

Members of the Norwich Together Alliance at the community event outside the Forum on May 13, 2021. - Credit: Norwich Together Alliance/Konectbus

Businesses joined forces to promote Norwich, boost community resilience and get people talking again as coronavirus restrictions ease.

The Norwich Together Alliance event, featuring Konectbus and KindaKafe, was aimed at getting people speaking about what they thought about the city face-to-face rather than virtually.

Tracey Drake, development lead for Norwich-Business in the Community, which helped form the alliance about 18 months ago, said: "We are looking at creating positivity in the community and becoming more resilient which will help the city become more sustainable. We are very lucky in Norwich.

"People were talking and smiling. The laughter was priceless."

The Konectbus Chatty Bus, which encourages people to talk more and was launched just before the lockdown, was also at the event.

Marketing manager Davina Tanner said: "We anticipate buses to get busier from May 17." 

Lockdown Easing
Norwich News

