Norwich flight forced to land at Gatwick shortly after take-off

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:24 PM November 4, 2022
Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Airport - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Passengers hoping to fly from Norwich to Tenerife were sent to Gatwick Airport instead shortly after take-off.

The TUI flight was scheduled to leave the Fine City at 2.30pm on Thursday and was due to land on the Spanish island at 7pm.

But a suspected bird strike shortly after departing Norwich Airport meant the BY5484 flight had to make an emergency stop.

Frustrated passengers were diverted to Gatwick Airport where a full engineering inspection took place. 

Tui has announced a new flight route to Dalaman in Turkey from Norwich Airport for summer 2018. Pict

A TUI flight from Norwich to Tenerife was diverted to Gatwick Airport - Credit: Archant

Speaking around 5pm on Thursday, a TUI spokeswoman said: "We are in direct contact with all passengers and will continue to provide them with updates and give them whatever support is needed.

"We’re sorry for this unforeseen situation and we’ll get them back on their way as soon as possible."

TUI has been contacted for updates about when the flight landed in Tenerife. 

It follows a string of delays for TUI Norwich flights over the summer holiday period.

