'She's a fighter' - Rob's 160-mile cycle to support Sue's leukemia fight

Published: 5:56 PM September 10, 2021

Rob Aldred, left, sets out on his 160 miles cycle ride to Sheffield, with his friend, Scott Randall, to raise funds for his stepsister, Sue Whitfield, who has leukemia. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A Norwich man determined to go the distance for his stepsister and her family while she fights leukemia has set off on a 160-mile cycle.

Rob Aldred, from Drayton, decided on the challenge to support his stepsister Sue Whitfield and her family, after they did not receive financial support while shielding.

Rob Aldred, left, ready for his 160 miles cycle ride to Sheffield, with his friend, Scott Randall, to raise funds for his stepsister, Sue Whitfield, who has leukemia. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The 35-year-old, who attended Hellesdon High School and Norwich City College, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017 and is set to have a bone marrow transplant after trial treatment in London made the procedure a possibility.

Her husband Andrew stopped working as a nurse practitioner and her children home schooled to prevent bringing the virus home but the decision meant the family has not received any financial support.

Rob Aldred, left, sets out on his 160 miles cycle ride to Sheffield, with his friend, Scott Randall, to raise funds for his stepsister, Sue Whitfield, who has leukemia. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Aldred will cycle 160 miles from Norwich to Sheffield alongside his friend Scott Randall.

On their arrival on September 12, Mrs Whitfield will cycle in with them to the finish line.

Sue Whitfield's stepbrother plans to cycle 160 miles from Norwich to Sheffield to support her during her leukemia fight, - Credit: Sue Whitfield

You may also want to watch:

Mr Aldred said; "That is going to be an emotional moment for me, I'm welling up thinking about it now.

"To ride in together is going to be amazing.

"We have been speaking all this week on WhatsApp sorting out routes and she has been at King's College London three times this week having bone marrow samples and biopsies of bones to make sure the trial she was on hasn't affected anything for the transplant.

"She's bruised and battered and she hasn't mentioned anything about it, she is such a fighter."

Sue Whitfield, who grew up in Norwich, will undergo a bone marrow transplant for her leukemia next month. - Credit: Sue Whitfield

The dad-of-two's fundraising target has surged towards its £3,000 target which will be split between Mrs Whitfield's family, Hallamshire Hospital and Blood Cancer UK.

Rob Aldred, second right, ready for his 160 miles cycle ride to Sheffield, with his friend, Scott Randall, second left, to raise funds for his stepsister, Sue Whitfield, who has leukemia. With them are two friends, David Sivye, left, and Chris Carr, who will be completing 80 miles of the ride. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The duo was led off by Fat Cat Brewery Tap Cycling Club members Dave Sivyer and Chris Carr to help conserve their energies as they cycle 70 miles to Spalding.

On Saturday, the cyclists will face many hilly climbs, with the first hill four times the pitch of Gas Hill, as well as a 13.5m climb to come 40 miles in.

Sue Whitfield receiving treatment for her leukemia, which was first diagnosed in 2017. - Credit: Sue Whitfield

Mr Aldred's wife Rachel will be acting as road crew.

To find out more about the challenge or donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cycleforsue