'She's a fighter' - Rob's 160-mile cycle to support Sue's leukemia fight
A Norwich man determined to go the distance for his stepsister and her family while she fights leukemia has set off on a 160-mile cycle.
Rob Aldred, from Drayton, decided on the challenge to support his stepsister Sue Whitfield and her family, after they did not receive financial support while shielding.
The 35-year-old, who attended Hellesdon High School and Norwich City College, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017 and is set to have a bone marrow transplant after trial treatment in London made the procedure a possibility.
Her husband Andrew stopped working as a nurse practitioner and her children home schooled to prevent bringing the virus home but the decision meant the family has not received any financial support.
Mr Aldred will cycle 160 miles from Norwich to Sheffield alongside his friend Scott Randall.
On their arrival on September 12, Mrs Whitfield will cycle in with them to the finish line.
Mr Aldred said; "That is going to be an emotional moment for me, I'm welling up thinking about it now.
"To ride in together is going to be amazing.
"We have been speaking all this week on WhatsApp sorting out routes and she has been at King's College London three times this week having bone marrow samples and biopsies of bones to make sure the trial she was on hasn't affected anything for the transplant.
"She's bruised and battered and she hasn't mentioned anything about it, she is such a fighter."
The dad-of-two's fundraising target has surged towards its £3,000 target which will be split between Mrs Whitfield's family, Hallamshire Hospital and Blood Cancer UK.
The duo was led off by Fat Cat Brewery Tap Cycling Club members Dave Sivyer and Chris Carr to help conserve their energies as they cycle 70 miles to Spalding.
On Saturday, the cyclists will face many hilly climbs, with the first hill four times the pitch of Gas Hill, as well as a 13.5m climb to come 40 miles in.
Mr Aldred's wife Rachel will be acting as road crew.
To find out more about the challenge or donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cycleforsue