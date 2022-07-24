Meet Pickle, the tiny dog having a 'huge' impact on care home

A pint-sized pup is making the world of difference to residents living in a care home in the Norwich Cathedral grounds.

Victoria Garside, 37, is the manager of the Abbeyfield Care Home and the proud owner of three-year-old Pickle.

Victoria got Pickle when he was just a puppy and started taking him to work so she could keep an eye on him.

Pickle is nearly three years old and has made a real difference in the cathedral grounds care home. - Credit: Victoria Garside

She said: “I would often look at his bed to see he’d disappeared and he would also turn up with one of the residents.

“He is so loving, a true lap dog.”

Years on and Pickle has been applauded for making a huge difference to residents' lives throughout the pandemic.

Victoria said: "With only ten residents living in the home, Pickle was a real spirit-booster throughout the isolating and trying time.

Pickle is a big fan of being a lap dog and will often wander away from his bed to spend some quality time with residents. - Credit: Victoria Garside

“A lot of our residents used to have animals, so having Pickle around has had a real calming effect.

"He really is lovely and he enjoys being in the company of people.”

Pickle isn't so popular with all the cathedral regulars however, as despite trying to become "best friends" with cathedral cat Budge, the latter remains "not a fan".