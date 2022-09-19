'God Save the King' heard on city streets as funeral shown at theatre
- Credit: Norwich Theatre/Sonya Duncan
A faint rendition of the national anthem could be heard on the city streets on Monday as crowds at the Norwich Theatre Royal watched Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
The service was streamed at the Theatre Street venue for free on September 19 with thousands of people booking tickets in advance.
When the doors opened at 10.30am a crowd of more than 1,000 people arrived to bear witness to the historic event.
Among their number was Jo Shackleton who was very reflective as she left the screening.
She said: “It was a really fantastic experience.
“The ceremony was beautifully balanced and the commentary was essential but not gushy which made it so much more moving.
“I absolutely joined in with everybody in singing the national anthem.”
Roz Thompson described the service as “emotional and tranquil”.
She added: “It was all really appropriate and I am so glad that we came – it's just hard to believe we won’t see Her Majesty again.
“It will certainly take some getting used to.”
Roz's brother, Nick Thompson, said: “They did such a great job with it all.”
Dorothy Thompson, owner of Timberhill-based children's clothing store, Coccolino, said: “I am half American and half Canadian - but someone said she was the Queen of the world and I feel that is true.
“She made everyone welcome and I think the world will miss the Queen so much.
“It made me feel reflective and I found myself really missing the ones I’ve lost.”
Sue West, who was also in attendance at the Theatre Royal, said she was "happy to be watching the service with other people".
She added: “The service was extraordinary and very moving.
"I think it captured the qualities of the Queen perfectly – steadfastness and continuity.”
Chief executive of Norwich Theatre Royal, Stephen Crocker, took the moments after the streaming of the state funeral to sign the book of condolence at the venue.
Of the streaming in the theatre, he said: “It was incredibly moving and unlike anything I have experienced before.
“I thought it was important to create a safe space for people to mourn and reflect – to see this building used in that way is fantastic.”