Norwich Theatre to host National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine
- Credit: National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine
Norwich's beloved Theatre Royal is opening its doors to "one of the finest symphony orchestras" for the first time in more than 20 years.
The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine (NSOU) will be coming to Norwich on November 5, 2023.
Stephen Crocker, chief executive at Norwich Theatre, said: "We're honoured to be a part of this tour and support a bold and brave act of cultural expression and defiance.
"I've had the privilege to meet many Ukrainian guests and both our city, and county, have opened their arms wide to those seeking refuge.
"We hope that welcoming the NSOU next autumn will not only celebrate the rich musical culture of Ukraine but our own culture of giving sanctuary in the East of England as well."
The Kyiv-based orchestra initially put their plans on hold after the Russian invasion.
With all men in Ukraine aged 18 to 60 conscripted to fight, two male members of the orchestra are currently serving in the Ukraine military.