Norwich Theatre to host National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine will be visiting Norwich Theatre Royal in November 2023 - Credit: National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine

Norwich's beloved Theatre Royal is opening its doors to "one of the finest symphony orchestras" for the first time in more than 20 years.

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine (NSOU) will be coming to Norwich on November 5, 2023.

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine rehearsing at Lysenko Column Concert Hall in Kyiv - Credit: National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine

Stephen Crocker, chief executive at Norwich Theatre, said: "We're honoured to be a part of this tour and support a bold and brave act of cultural expression and defiance.

"I've had the privilege to meet many Ukrainian guests and both our city, and county, have opened their arms wide to those seeking refuge.

"We hope that welcoming the NSOU next autumn will not only celebrate the rich musical culture of Ukraine but our own culture of giving sanctuary in the East of England as well."

Norwich Theatre, which runs Norwich Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two, has received £3 million of the government's Culture Recovery Fund. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

The Kyiv-based orchestra initially put their plans on hold after the Russian invasion.

With all men in Ukraine aged 18 to 60 conscripted to fight, two male members of the orchestra are currently serving in the Ukraine military.