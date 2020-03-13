Video

Norwich Theatre Royal reveal coronavirus plan for Les Miserables

Norwich Theatre Royal has revealed their coronavirus plan for Les Miserables. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal has revealed their contingency plan for Les Miserables, which is running at the venue until April 4, as coronavirus spreads across the country.

Since opening at the theatre on March 4 for its month-long run, Les Mis has received rave reviews from audiences but as much uncertainty surrounds how the coronavirus pandemic will develop, those with tickets for forthcoming performances have wondered whether their show will be cancelled.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, has now issued a statement, as the number of cases in the UK rises above 700, and is actively monitoring the situation and following the latest guidance and information from the government, Public Health England and other bodies about COVID-19.

Mr Crocker said: 'Based on the latest advice, our buildings are open as usual and performances are going ahead as scheduled.

'A number of additional measures are already in place within the public areas of our three buildings.

'This includes alterations to our cleaning regimes across the three venues [which also includes Norwich Playhouse and Stage Two], displaying posters giving official advice on how best to guard against the virus in public areas for patrons and some alterations to internal processes and procedures.

'We would advise all our customers to keep up-to-date with the latest guidance and medical information in order to minimise the risk of the virus spreading.

'If there are any future changes to our opening or programme we will update the website and inform customers.'

They have also urged any ticket-holders with questions or concerns about their visit to get in touch with the box office on 01603 630000 or email BODutyManager@norwichtheatre.org

Les Miserables is the West End's longest-running musical, which had played in London since 1985, and Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production is set in 19th century France and tells the story of former convict Jean Valjean who spends his life seeking redemption for his crimes.

The show has now been seen by over 120 million people in 52 countries and 22 languages and the score includes I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home and One Day More.