Search

Advanced search

Video

Norwich Theatre Royal reveal coronavirus plan for Les Miserables

PUBLISHED: 15:43 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 13 March 2020

Norwich Theatre Royal has revealed their coronavirus plan for Les Miserables. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal has revealed their coronavirus plan for Les Miserables. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal has revealed their contingency plan for Les Miserables, which is running at the venue until April 4, as coronavirus spreads across the country.

Les Miserables. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre RoyalLes Miserables. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Since opening at the theatre on March 4 for its month-long run, Les Mis has received rave reviews from audiences but as much uncertainty surrounds how the coronavirus pandemic will develop, those with tickets for forthcoming performances have wondered whether their show will be cancelled.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, has now issued a statement, as the number of cases in the UK rises above 700, and is actively monitoring the situation and following the latest guidance and information from the government, Public Health England and other bodies about COVID-19.

Mr Crocker said: 'Based on the latest advice, our buildings are open as usual and performances are going ahead as scheduled.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Norwich gig off after band member shows symptoms

'A number of additional measures are already in place within the public areas of our three buildings.

'This includes alterations to our cleaning regimes across the three venues [which also includes Norwich Playhouse and Stage Two], displaying posters giving official advice on how best to guard against the virus in public areas for patrons and some alterations to internal processes and procedures.

'We would advise all our customers to keep up-to-date with the latest guidance and medical information in order to minimise the risk of the virus spreading.

READ MORE: Flights from Norwich Airport cancelled due to coronavirus

Les Miserables. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre RoyalLes Miserables. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

'If there are any future changes to our opening or programme we will update the website and inform customers.'

They have also urged any ticket-holders with questions or concerns about their visit to get in touch with the box office on 01603 630000 or email BODutyManager@norwichtheatre.org

Les Miserables is the West End's longest-running musical, which had played in London since 1985, and Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production is set in 19th century France and tells the story of former convict Jean Valjean who spends his life seeking redemption for his crimes.

READ MORE: Les Misérables, Norwich Theatre Royal: 'a heartbreakingly wonderful three hours of glorious theatre'

The show has now been seen by over 120 million people in 52 countries and 22 languages and the score includes I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home and One Day More.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

See inside former MJB hotel following £1.5m transformation to new housing scheme

Ben James has developed a fromer MJB hotel on Unthank road into luxury shared accomodation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

See inside former MJB hotel following £1.5m transformation to new housing scheme

Ben James has developed a fromer MJB hotel on Unthank road into luxury shared accomodation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Flights from Norwich Airport cancelled due to coronavirus

Loganair announced today it would be scrapping 10% of its planned flights in April and May. Pic; Archant

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Coronavirus: Norwich gig off after band member shows symptoms

Palace were due to play at The Adrian Flux Waterfront on Friday. Picture: Supplied by Maze Media

Inspectors find fire hazards at revamped city tower block

Grovesnor House on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, was evacuated in July 2019 because of a fire. Inspectors have now found a series of fire hazards. Picture: JESSICA FRANK-KEYES

Mark Armstrong: What a runner must try and do when their event is in doubt

Runners make their way along The Mall towards finish line during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon. during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.
Drive 24