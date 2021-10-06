News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Theatre company finally has a new home

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 1:38 PM October 6, 2021   
Echo Youth Theatre teamed up with Sound Ideas Theatre Company to put on a production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Echo Youth Theatre teamed up with Sound Ideas Theatre Company to put on a production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Credit: Dan Smith

The Echo Youth Theatre found themselves homeless when their city centre base closed suddenly.

But now they’re on to pastures new in their brand-new home.  

The company's ethos is to provide flexible and affordable theatre experiences for young people.  

Echo Youth Theatre put on an acclaimed production of Macbeth, directed by Chris Davidson

Echo Youth Theatre put on an acclaimed production of Macbeth, directed by Chris Davidson - Credit: EYT

They are volunteer-led, not-for-profit organisation and with the support of many theatre professionals they are able to provide cheaper options for youngsters wanting to get into the acting world. 

When the company was born in December 2017 they built a partnership with Open Youth Trust. 

In October 2019 EYT performed a well received production of The Witches

In October 2019 EYT performed a well received production of The Witches - Credit: The Witches

You may also want to watch:

Jo Myers, co-founder of the company, said “We were absolutely gutted when Open Youth Trust folded so soon after the pandemic started.” 

The company were due to perform a production of the musical Footloose at Open later that year which had to be cancelled.  

Echo Youth Theatre run lots of workshops for young people to learn new skills.

Echo Youth Theatre run lots of workshops for young people to learn new skills. - Credit: EYT

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich dubbed 'third least hygienic night out' in UK
  2. 2 City street to be paved with special £350,000 surface to help trees
  3. 3 £1.4m Golden Triangle house most expensive home sold in city
  1. 4 'Sorry, we're closed': Castle Quarter store's re-opening date in doubt
  2. 5 Man stole from and assaulted woman he met online, court hears
  3. 6 Van stuck in flood water under railway bridge
  4. 7 'We will be very poorly this winter' - Mum's fears amid bill rises
  5. 8 Animal sanctuary opens hedgehog hospital for 250 prickly patients
  6. 9 Flats plan for city pubs gets green light at second time of asking
  7. 10 Safety campaigner slams new crossing as 'useless and dangerous'

“We spent a lot of time reflecting, and came to the conclusion that in order to grow we needed our own space.” 

The company went through Norwich Historic Churches Trust to find somewhere to fit their needs and finally found St Edmunds church. 

Jo Myers is the co founder of the company

St Edmunds Church in the city is the companies new home. - Credit: Jo Myers

EYT also support Norwich's community theatre The Maddermarket and will use the theatre as their main performance space. 

The company also has a number of productions in the pipeline including The Jungle Book, a concert and A Little Mermaid plus some workshops and have big plans for their space when not in use.  

Jo Myers is the co founder of the company

Jo Myers is the co founder of the company, the company was co-founded with herself, Dave Myers and Dan Rayner in December 2017. - Credit: Jo Myers

“We want St Edmunds to become a community space and hope to host other volunteer-led groups -  we have lots of daytime hours available for private hire," Mrs Myers said. 

“We hope the church will become a vibrant community hub.” 

Lots of young people from EYT were involved in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Open Youth Trust. 

Lots of young people from EYT were involved in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Open Youth Trust. - Credit: EYT

Mrs Myers said their version of The Jungle Book is a far cry from the Disney version: “This is a fast-paced, exciting play that is set in a dystopian world that blends the urban jungle with the world of Kiplings stores” 

The show will also feature an original score written by one of the company's young members, Acer Smith.  

The company is well-known for doing something unexpected

The company is well-known for doing something unexpected, just like their take on a Midsummer Night Dream in November 2018 - Credit: EYT

The show runs in half-term at the Maddermarket Theatre from 27 - 30 of  October. Check their website for details. 

A Midsummer's Night Dream was staged by the company in November 2018

A Midsummer's Night Dream was staged by the company in November 2018 - Credit: EYT

The company also welcome volunteers, young and old, to be involved in supporting our activities.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New signs on The Forge pub in Philadelphia Lane have now been removed after being installed "by mistake"

Shop owner apologises after new signs 'installed by mistake'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
With the price of petrol and diesel is rising at forecourts in Norfolk after tumbling to almost £1 p

Norfolk Live

Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
St Faiths Lane, behind Prince of Wales Road in Norwich, has been blighted by rat issues

Norwich City Council

Neighbours blighted by rats in roofs, workshops and kitchens

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Police are concerned for a missing man who has not been seen for almost a year

Norfolk Live

Vulnerable man, 50, reported missing after not being seen for almost a year

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon