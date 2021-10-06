Theatre company finally has a new home

Published: 1:38 PM October 6, 2021

Echo Youth Theatre teamed up with Sound Ideas Theatre Company to put on a production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Credit: Dan Smith

The Echo Youth Theatre found themselves homeless when their city centre base closed suddenly.

But now they’re on to pastures new in their brand-new home.

The company's ethos is to provide flexible and affordable theatre experiences for young people.

Echo Youth Theatre put on an acclaimed production of Macbeth, directed by Chris Davidson - Credit: EYT

They are volunteer-led, not-for-profit organisation and with the support of many theatre professionals they are able to provide cheaper options for youngsters wanting to get into the acting world.

When the company was born in December 2017 they built a partnership with Open Youth Trust.

In October 2019 EYT performed a well received production of The Witches - Credit: The Witches

Jo Myers, co-founder of the company, said “We were absolutely gutted when Open Youth Trust folded so soon after the pandemic started.”

The company were due to perform a production of the musical Footloose at Open later that year which had to be cancelled.

Echo Youth Theatre run lots of workshops for young people to learn new skills. - Credit: EYT

“We spent a lot of time reflecting, and came to the conclusion that in order to grow we needed our own space.”

The company went through Norwich Historic Churches Trust to find somewhere to fit their needs and finally found St Edmunds church.

St Edmunds Church in the city is the companies new home. - Credit: Jo Myers

EYT also support Norwich's community theatre The Maddermarket and will use the theatre as their main performance space.

The company also has a number of productions in the pipeline including The Jungle Book, a concert and A Little Mermaid plus some workshops and have big plans for their space when not in use.

Jo Myers is the co founder of the company, the company was co-founded with herself, Dave Myers and Dan Rayner in December 2017. - Credit: Jo Myers

“We want St Edmunds to become a community space and hope to host other volunteer-led groups - we have lots of daytime hours available for private hire," Mrs Myers said.

“We hope the church will become a vibrant community hub.”

Lots of young people from EYT were involved in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Open Youth Trust. - Credit: EYT

Mrs Myers said their version of The Jungle Book is a far cry from the Disney version: “This is a fast-paced, exciting play that is set in a dystopian world that blends the urban jungle with the world of Kiplings stores”

The show will also feature an original score written by one of the company's young members, Acer Smith.

The company is well-known for doing something unexpected, just like their take on a Midsummer Night Dream in November 2018 - Credit: EYT

The show runs in half-term at the Maddermarket Theatre from 27 - 30 of October. Check their website for details.

A Midsummer's Night Dream was staged by the company in November 2018 - Credit: EYT

The company also welcome volunteers, young and old, to be involved in supporting our activities.