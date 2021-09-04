News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Delivery drivers saved customer's life with air ambulance call

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 6:30 PM September 4, 2021   
Tesco delivery drivers helped to save a customer's life in Norwich

Tesco delivery drivers helped to save a customer's life in Norwich - Credit: ARCHANT/TESCO

A pair of Tesco employees have been hailed heroes after saving a customer found fighting for their life.

What began as a normal shift for Jon Emby and his work “buddy” Matt Head quickly became a medical emergency following a delivery to the Mousehold area of Norwich. 

A new employee of Tesco home delivery, Mr Emby offered to help bring the customer’s shopping inside after noticing he did not look well. 

Matt Head and Jon Emby (pictured) came to the rescue of an elderly customer by calling 999

Matt Head and Jon Emby came to the rescue of an elderly customer by calling 999 - Credit: TESCO

Matt Head (pictured) and Jon Emby came to the rescue of an elderly customer by calling 999

Matt Head (pictured) and Jon Emby came to the rescue of an elderly customer by calling 999 - Credit: TESCO

But the pair quickly noticed that something was not quite right and decided to call 999. 

And although they did not realise at the time that their customer was in cardiac arrest, they have been praised for their heroic efforts. 

You may also want to watch:

Amanda Strutt, friend and neighbour to the patient who did not want to be identified, described them as “such a lovely person” and claimed it was the quick actions Mr Emby and Mr Head that saved their life. 

The 50-year-old said: “If it was not for these two guys, then I’m sure my neighbour would have passed away. They live on their own, so I would not have known if something bad had happened and I would not have been able to help. 

An air ambulance, land ambulance and several fire crews have been called to the Persimmon Homes site off Ellen Aldous...

Anglia One - Credit: EEAA

Most Read

  1. 1 New image of Anglia Square future revealed
  2. 2 City route to be closed for weeks due to gas work
  3. 3 Mile-wide yard sale this weekend in Norwich
  1. 4 Plans submitted for new flats and rooftop bar in city centre
  2. 5 Pub once at epicentre of music scene set for demolition
  3. 6 A11 closed near Thickthorn after three-vehicle crash
  4. 7 'Terrified' nurse rushed to A&E after being spiked on night out
  5. 8 Mystery surrounds new tenant of former Game store
  6. 9 'Dangerous and disgusting': Fury as bath dumped on road
  7. 10 H&M HOME opens in Norwich

“When I got home from work, the paramedics had arrived, then an ambulance, following by a doctor and the air ambulance. The road was more or less closed so the emergency services could give them the help they needed.” 

A critical care team from Anglia One was dispatched by a rapid response vehicle at around 9pm on August 27 to assist the ambulance service with the elderly patient, who by this point was in cardiac arrest.  

They were given a full assessment, enhanced care at the scene including using a defibrillator, and was eventually sedating before being taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for a life-saving operation. 

Miss Strutt added: “Those drivers went above and beyond their job. Honestly, their actions were life-saving.” 

Tesco Extra, Sprowston

Tesco Extra, Sprowston - Credit: ARCHANT

Eric Keeler, store manager of Tesco Extra Norwich, based on Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston, said: “I am very proud of the quick thinking and great customer service offered by our colleagues Jon Emby and Matt Head and we are sending [the customer] our best wishes for a speedy recovery.” 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace Heather Walters who was reported missing from Costessey on Wednesday

Norfolk Live

Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Centre. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Weather

Norwich set to be hotter than Porto next week

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Hamleys, Norwich

Norwich Live

World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Richard Vincent got a parking charge for picking his wife up from the hospital and stopping for 36 seconds

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Private parking company charged ex-cop £100 for 36 second stop

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon