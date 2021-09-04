Published: 6:30 PM September 4, 2021

A pair of Tesco employees have been hailed heroes after saving a customer found fighting for their life.

What began as a normal shift for Jon Emby and his work “buddy” Matt Head quickly became a medical emergency following a delivery to the Mousehold area of Norwich.

A new employee of Tesco home delivery, Mr Emby offered to help bring the customer’s shopping inside after noticing he did not look well.

Matt Head and Jon Emby came to the rescue of an elderly customer by calling 999 - Credit: TESCO

Matt Head (pictured) and Jon Emby came to the rescue of an elderly customer by calling 999 - Credit: TESCO

But the pair quickly noticed that something was not quite right and decided to call 999.

And although they did not realise at the time that their customer was in cardiac arrest, they have been praised for their heroic efforts.

You may also want to watch:

Amanda Strutt, friend and neighbour to the patient who did not want to be identified, described them as “such a lovely person” and claimed it was the quick actions Mr Emby and Mr Head that saved their life.

The 50-year-old said: “If it was not for these two guys, then I’m sure my neighbour would have passed away. They live on their own, so I would not have known if something bad had happened and I would not have been able to help.

Anglia One - Credit: EEAA

“When I got home from work, the paramedics had arrived, then an ambulance, following by a doctor and the air ambulance. The road was more or less closed so the emergency services could give them the help they needed.”

A critical care team from Anglia One was dispatched by a rapid response vehicle at around 9pm on August 27 to assist the ambulance service with the elderly patient, who by this point was in cardiac arrest.

They were given a full assessment, enhanced care at the scene including using a defibrillator, and was eventually sedating before being taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for a life-saving operation.

Miss Strutt added: “Those drivers went above and beyond their job. Honestly, their actions were life-saving.”

Tesco Extra, Sprowston - Credit: ARCHANT

Eric Keeler, store manager of Tesco Extra Norwich, based on Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston, said: “I am very proud of the quick thinking and great customer service offered by our colleagues Jon Emby and Matt Head and we are sending [the customer] our best wishes for a speedy recovery.”