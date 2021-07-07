Tension builds across Norwich as England take on Denmark
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Tension is building in pubs and living rooms across Norwich as England prepare to take on Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.
In Sprowston, The Arena fan park proved as popular as in previous matches, with a sea of red and white and 440 people expected to be there by kick-off.
From We Will Rock You to Eye of the Tiger, anthems of triumph and victory boomed from the speakers.
The chatter was a low rumble as fans anticipated kick off.
“It’s a school night so hopefully it will be more calm than Saturday," Daegan Watts, organiser and shareholder of The Arena, said. "We’re hoping for the win of course. It’s going to be fun.
“Good clean fun though.”
Football fan Finn Rowan was optimistic, saying: "We're going to win. It's as easy at that. It's coming home."
Sam Tearle predicted a 2-0 win with goals from Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane.
As the minutes ticked down to kick-off, Atomic Kitten's Whole Again was played, with the lyrics changed to "football's coming home again".