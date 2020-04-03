Search

Advanced search

Norwich teenager stranded in Fiji with expired visa during coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 06:30 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:42 03 April 2020

Emily Rash said she was in Fiji with an expired visa, and was unsure of her next steps. Picture: Emily Rash

Emily Rash said she was in Fiji with an expired visa, and was unsure of her next steps. Picture: Emily Rash

Archant

A Norwich teenager has said she feels like she has been forgotten while stranded in Fiji with an expired visa during coronavirus.

The former Norwich School student spent four days in Fiji airport trying to get a flight. Picture: Emily RashThe former Norwich School student spent four days in Fiji airport trying to get a flight. Picture: Emily Rash

Emily Rash, 19, flew out to Fiji in January for a two month volunteering placement during which she built a health care centre and worked on youth projects around mental health and female empowerment.

But as the former Norwich School student finished the placement in the village of Naqelecibi, which had no phone service, she learnt on March 17 - for the first time - about the strict measures enforced to curb coronavirus.

Emily Rash, 19, is stranded in Fji and has been unable to book onto a flight. Picture: Emily RashEmily Rash, 19, is stranded in Fji and has been unable to book onto a flight. Picture: Emily Rash

Miss Rash, who works as a healthcare assistant at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, was due to fly to Australia for the second part of her gap year before studying medicine at the University of Nottingham next year.

But as borders closed she was unable to catch a flight to Australia and was left with uncertainty over travel back to the UK as she spent four days in Fiji airport trying to get a flight.

Emily Rash, from Norwich, is stranded in fiji amid coronavirus. Picture: Emily RashEmily Rash, from Norwich, is stranded in fiji amid coronavirus. Picture: Emily Rash

She said her visa, which expired on March 23, can only be extended if she has proof of an outbound flight.

She said: “It was impossible to get a flight as everything was cancelled. I tried to get a flight to LA but it was full. I have also lost my credit card and I am sending a friend money but if she gets a flight I have no idea how I will get money. I met a couple who have spent £12,000 trying to get home but they are still here. It feels like we have been forgotten.

“We have been left in the dark as the situation changes every day. I have no idea what is going to happen with my visa or what the consequences are. It has been a rollercoaster of emotions.”

Now Miss Rash is staying in hostel near an airport, but does not know how long she can stay there for.

She added: “I had an amazing Fijian family in the village I was staying and they have been in constant contact and said I could stay with them. But now, due to lockdown measures, I am not able to travel there. If I can’t stay in the hostel, who have been supportive and housing a lot of travellers, I don’t know where I can stay.”

Keen to get home to family in Norfolk, Miss Rash said: “I can’t be there to support my family which is hard. I feel bad as they’re worrying about me.”

Earlier this week, foreign secretary Dominic Raab announced an arrangement between the government and airlines in a bid to fly home tens of thousands of stranded British travellers where commercial flights were no longer available.

Mr Raab said priority would be given to the most vulnerable - including the elderly or those with pressing medical needs - and also to countries where there are large numbers of British tourists trying to return to the UK.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

The fire tore through Eaton Vale Scout and Guide Activity Centre. Picture: Submitted

Don’t just blame selfish shoppers for empty shelves, it’s the way food is supplied to supermarkets

Supermarket shelves have been stripped bare with people panic buying. Picture: Submitted

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Woman faces court for ignoring police orders to go home

Police officers on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

The fire tore through Eaton Vale Scout and Guide Activity Centre. Picture: Submitted

Don’t just blame selfish shoppers for empty shelves, it’s the way food is supplied to supermarkets

Supermarket shelves have been stripped bare with people panic buying. Picture: Submitted

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Woman faces court for ignoring police orders to go home

Police officers on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Hanley reveals why City fans left him humbled

Grant Hanley and the rest of Norwich City's squad have agreed to donate a part of their salary to help those affected by the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

From belting goals, a Wembley win and a picture at the darts - Bradley Johnson in his own words

Bradley Johnson is a Norwich City favourite. Picture: Matthew Usher.

NOT ALONE: Mental health tips, advice and even a poem sent in support of campaign

Not Alone campaign contributors, from left, Kevin Colbourn, Lisa Redford and Simon Bailey Picture: Submitted

Coronavirus: Treasury announces further Covid-19 support for firms

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has revealed more support for small businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Prince Charles to open new hospital for coronavirus patients

Prince Charles will open the new NHS Nightingale Hospital via video link from his Scottish home of Birkhall. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24