City teenager nominated for prestigious national gaming award

A city teenager is in the running to win a prestigious national gaming award.

Luca Polanski, from Norwich, has been named as a finalist for the 12th BAFTA Young Game Designers (YGD) competition.

The 14-year-old has been shortlisted for the Game Concept Award with his idea 'Zerophobic' which is a virtual reality game in which players complete challenges through five levels of different nightmares and phobias.

Luca said: "It's amazing to be a YGD finalist. I'm looking forward to having access to the masterclasses and mentoring which will really help me further my ideas."

BAFTA YGD is a year-round initiative of public events, workshops and a competition for 10-18-year-olds, which ends with the annual YGD award ceremony to celebrate finalists and winners.

In total, 54 finalists have been chosen this year from across the UK.

The winners will be announced at a online BAFTA YGD ceremony which will take place on Thursday, June 30, at 5pm.