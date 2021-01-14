Inquest opens into death of 13-year-old Norwich girl

Published: 4:11 PM January 14, 2021

An inquest has opened into the death of a 13-year-old Norwich girl.

Emily Rose Oakes-Buckingham, who lived on Witard Road in Norwich, died on January 8 at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire.

An inquest was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Thursday, January 14.

Area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake heard the teenager’s medical cause of death was severe hypoxic brain injury secondary to hanging.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing to take place on July 6 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

- Need help? Call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also search for the Stay Alive app in the App Store.