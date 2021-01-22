Teenager raises more than £1,000 through headshave

Published: 12:38 PM January 22, 2021

Chelsea Pegg, from Norwich, has raised more than £1,000 for Norfolk and Waveney Mind. - Credit: Chelsea Pegg

A 19-year-old has raised more than £1,000 after shaving her head in support of a mental health charity.

Chelsea Pegg, from Norwich, wanted to raise money for Norfolk and Waveney Mind after her own struggles with mental health.

She shaved off her long locks on Thursday, January 14, and has raised £1,140 so far for the charity.

The 19-year-old, who is now sporting a pink crop hairstyle, said: "I just wanted to raise money for a charity close to heart and home."

Due to the pandemic, the charity's support and wellbeing groups are currently suspended. Its community roots service will still go ahead in an open space and under restrictions.

Beth Twite, Fundraising Manager at Norfolk and Waveney Mind, said: “Thank you so much to Chelsea for her fantastic fundraising effort, and all those who have sponsored her.

“The money raised will help support our much-needed mental health services across the region.”

To donate to Chelsea's fund visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chelsea-pegg