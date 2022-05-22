'I felt worthless' - Teen battles mental health to reach Teen GB finals

A city teen has overcome her mental health issues to reach the Miss Teen Great Britain finals - pictured with mum, Lisa Bunn, and dad Robert Bunn. - Credit: Tisha Bunn

A city teen has conquered her struggles to reach heights she never thought she could.

Tisha Bunn, from Mile Cross, has won a place in the final of Miss Teen Great Britain.

For the 17-year-old it is a remarkable reversal of fortune from a year ago, when she faced mental health troubles and felt overwhelmed by everyday events.

"It was coming out of Covid and we were about to take our GCSE's," she said.

"I found it really hard to socialise like before, even be in school, and I was sleeping almost constantly.



"And every time I did go out I felt overwhelmed by everything which caused me to stress and worry."

When it came to results day, Tisha said she hit her lowest point.

"I didn't do as well as I was predicted in my GCSEs and I felt worthless.

"This just added to the pressure and stress - I felt like I had let myself down.

"It got to the point I wasn't even thinking about my future and spent a lot of time doing nothing."

But things began to turn around when her mum noticed her struggling.



She said: "I explained how I was feeling - which was hard - but that's when things started to change.

"I started to go to counselling and group therapy.

"Then I saw an advert for Miss Teen Norfolk in January - I've always liked pageants - the girls look amazing.

"When I got the call to say I was crowned Miss Teen Norfolk, and had then been entered into Miss Teen Great Britain, I couldn't believe it.

"It really helped me feel like I am worthy and boosted my confidence - thousands of girls enter throughout the country - so to get to the final of about 50 girl is an amazing achievement for me."



The finals of Miss Teen Great Britain are being held in Blackpool on October 17.

Tisha said: "Just to be in the finals will be an amazing experience.

"If I were to win the competition it would be surreal. I hope it would help me raise my platform and help me get into public speaking. I want to educate people on gender equality and LGBTQ+ issues."