Eco-teenager does 26-mile walk to fund pond clean up

Norwich teenager Anya Bond with some of the rubbish collected during her 26-mile walk to raise funds for a pond clean up project. - Credit: Thae Garage

A Norwich teenager has been putting her passion for the environment into action walking 26 miles to raise funds so she and fellow eco-minded teens can clean a pond in Marriott’s Way.

While clocking up the miles, Anya Bond, 14, did a beach litter pick where she and her dad collected more than four bags of plastic and lots of discarded fishing equipment.

Money raised from the sponsored walk will be used to buy tools and plants for Anya and fellow members of The Garage Trust’s Community Ambassadors Programme (CAP) to work closely with the Broads Authority on the pond clean-up.

She said: “I very much enjoyed my 26-miles - the length of Marriott’s Way - and it felt really good to know of the great cause behind it.”

The current participants at the free weekly CAP session hosted by The Garage are aged 12-16 and are all from Taverham.

Nick Sanderson, education officer for The Broads Authority, said: “It’s a great privilege to be working with such a motivated and enthusiastic group of young people.”