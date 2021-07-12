'Scandalous' - Drivers' anger over city taxi rank move

Published: 3:43 PM July 12, 2021 Updated: 3:56 PM July 12, 2021

Norwich taxi driver Graham Wilson at the Guildhall Hill taxi rank which could be moved to near City Hall - Credit: Ben Hardy

Cab drivers have slammed plans to relocate a city taxi rank and close a key street for those travelling towards the railway station.

Norfolk County Council has launched a consultation for the ‘Connecting the Norwich Lanes’ proposals which includes moving the taxi rank from Guildhall Hill to St Peter's Street and Bethel Street near City Hall.

Taxi driver Graham Wilson said he was also concerned about plans to prevent all but delivery traffic using Exchange Street.

There are plans to move the taxi rank from Guildhall Hill to St Peter's Street/Bethel Street, near City Hall. - Credit: Ben Hardy

Mr Wilson said: "I do not think it would be a good move. My main concern is shutting Exchange Street. If someone wanted to get in my cab to get to the station they would have to go all around the houses and it would cost a fortune.

"Shutting Exchange Street is not good for business whatsoever but the space would be fine if the rank was moved."

Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

There were concerns expressed over elderly customers with shopping bags from Tesco Metro being unable to walk up to City Hall for a taxi, as well as for those using wheelchairs.

You may also want to watch:

One driver, who did not wish to be named, said: "People know where the rank is and it has been here for years so it would be ridiculous to move. There is enough space."

Norwich's taxi rank could be moved to St Peter's Street and Bethel Street as part of council 'Connecting the Norwich Lanes' plans - Credit: Ben Hardy

Another anonymous taxi driver said: "This business has been here on this rank for 40 years. It is scandalous what the council is trying to do.

"Shutting Exchange Street would mean that if someone wanted to go north, we would need to take them the longest way around via St Peter's Street and down Grapes Hill which would cost a fortune. The council should be looking after our taxis more."

St Peter's Street, outside City Hall in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

The taxi rank move proposals would mean traffic, except delivery vehicles and blue badge holders, would be banned from Gaol Hill.

Council leaders said 'Connecting the Norwich Lanes' would mean improvements for pedestrians and cyclists, improve air quality and boost businesses by providing more opportunities for outdoor dining at cafes and restaurants.

For the full details of the council plans, click here.