Iconic Norwich statues given voices for the first time

Snap the Dragon at Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell has been given a new voice. Photo: Submitted Archant

A pair of iconic statues in Norwich will be given voices for the first time thanks to a county-wide competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amelia Platt, 16, from Litchman School wowed judges with her entry for Snap the Dragon. Photo: Submitted Amelia Platt, 16, from Litchman School wowed judges with her entry for Snap the Dragon. Photo: Submitted

The contest challenged wordsmiths to pen short monologues for Snap the Dragon at the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell and for the ‘Missing statue’ at the Church of St John Maddermarket, as part of the city-wide art project Talking Statues.

Amelia Platt, 16, from Litchman School wowed judges with her entry for Snap the Dragon and scooped the under 18’s prize.

Judge Jenny Caynes from The Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell said the teenager’s story immediately stood out.

She said: “It cleverly wove the preoccupations of the past in Norwich, with a very modern fable.

Actor, Tom Carver, wrote the winning entry for the ‘Missing Statue’. Photo: Submitted Actor, Tom Carver, wrote the winning entry for the ‘Missing Statue’. Photo: Submitted

“Snap represents all that’s good about our fine city; it’s beauty, heritage, and welcoming vibe!”

Amelia will attend a special event to launch the dragon’s new voice, held at the Museum of Norwich on Bridewell Alley at 11am on Saturday, February 16.

The 16-year-old said: “I hope people enjoy listening to Snap’s story as much as I enjoyed writing it. I am so excited to have won this competition and can’t wait for people to hear my monologue for Snap.”

Actor, Tom Carver, wrote the winning entry for the ‘Missing Statue’ and said writing a female voice was a novel experience.

The 'Missing Statue' above the North Porch of the Church of St John Maddermarket has been given a new voice. Photo: Submitted The 'Missing Statue' above the North Porch of the Church of St John Maddermarket has been given a new voice. Photo: Submitted

The Crude Apache Theatre Company member said: “I wanted essentially to make her both human and local, while perhaps representing women anywhere.”

The ‘Missing Statue’, located on an empty plinth in the Church of St John Maddermarket, Pottergate, will speak for the first time at 12.45 pm on Saturday, February 16.

The new talking statues join eight others in the city, with Stephen Fry and Olivia Colman among the line-up of actors who recorded voice overs to bring the art to life.

The new additions to the trail are the result of a county-wide competition organised by Creative Nation and the National Centre for Writing, with support from Arts Council England.