News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Gallery

Dramatic sunsets captured over Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 4:00 PM January 29, 2022
A winter sunset at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A winter sunset at Mousehold Heath in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Who doesn't love a sunset?

Usually a summer staple of camera rolls, it's not uncommon for people to pause and soak up (and snap) the warm hazy tones as they drape the city skyline.

A winter sunset at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

Mousehold Heath boasts one of the best views of Norwich. Have you ever visited at sunset? - Credit: Danielle Booden

Now, the chilly evenings may have deterred some from stepping out to experience this twilight marvel in out in the open, opting to stay wrapped up indoors.

But sunsets over Norwich are arguably more dramatic in the colder months, and these pictures prove that it's worth venturing to higher ground - like Mousehold Heath - to lap up the warm hues of a winter display.

Silhouette of Norwich Cathedral from Mousehold Heath

Silhouette of Norwich Cathedral from Mousehold Heath - Credit: Danielle Booden

The days are well on their way to getting lighter and brighter, as sunset for our area creeps towards 5pm as we edge into February.

The best time to soak up that golden hour glow? Sunset tones are at their most vibrant between three and 10 minutes before the sun is due to dip below the horizon.

A winter sunset at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Flocks of people from Norfolk and beyond venture to Mousehold Heath for the perfect sunset snap - Credit: Danielle Booden

A winter sunset at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Cafe Britannia, which is in a former HMP Norwich building, snapped from Mousehold Heath - Credit: Danielle Booden

A winter sunset at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Homes at the foot of Mousehold Heath basking in the winter sun - Credit: Danielle Booden

A winter sunset at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

Mousehold Heath basking in the glow of the winter sun - Credit: Danielle Booden

A winter sunset at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

People take pictures of - and with - the sunset over Norwich from Mousehold Heath - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Jamie's Italian at the Royal Arcade which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Norwich restaurant to be transformed into £1.5m food hall

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Headquarters of Marsh (Victoria House) in Norwich.Photo: Bill SmithCopy: EDP businessFor: EDP

'Torrid time' as insurance giant Marsh quits city centre

Derin Clark

person
Suzi Earl, 40 has released a list detailing the works that need to be carried out on her home. 

Family living in city's 'worst' council house despair over new damp

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Andy Sharpe outside the flats at Sleaford Green where there is broken guttering. Picture: DENISE BRA

Norwich City Council

Man refusing to pay rent for council flat over 16-year mould problem

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon