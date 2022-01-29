Dramatic sunsets captured over Norwich

Gallery

Who doesn't love a sunset?

Usually a summer staple of camera rolls, it's not uncommon for people to pause and soak up (and snap) the warm hazy tones as they drape the city skyline.

Mousehold Heath boasts one of the best views of Norwich. Have you ever visited at sunset? - Credit: Danielle Booden

Now, the chilly evenings may have deterred some from stepping out to experience this twilight marvel in out in the open, opting to stay wrapped up indoors.

But sunsets over Norwich are arguably more dramatic in the colder months, and these pictures prove that it's worth venturing to higher ground - like Mousehold Heath - to lap up the warm hues of a winter display.

Silhouette of Norwich Cathedral from Mousehold Heath - Credit: Danielle Booden

The days are well on their way to getting lighter and brighter, as sunset for our area creeps towards 5pm as we edge into February.

The best time to soak up that golden hour glow? Sunset tones are at their most vibrant between three and 10 minutes before the sun is due to dip below the horizon.

Flocks of people from Norfolk and beyond venture to Mousehold Heath for the perfect sunset snap - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cafe Britannia, which is in a former HMP Norwich building, snapped from Mousehold Heath - Credit: Danielle Booden

Homes at the foot of Mousehold Heath basking in the winter sun - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mousehold Heath basking in the glow of the winter sun - Credit: Danielle Booden