Windy weather deters sunseekers as city park stays quiet

Nine-year-old Jake Barnes gets some speed up as he scooters in the river in Earlham Park in Norwich, chased by Lloyd the dog, on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Cloudy weather put rest to fears that Norwich’s parks would be packed over the bank holiday weekend.

Earlier this week, photographs showed families crowding into the city’s Earlham Park, enjoying the week’s sunny weather.

But mixed - and often gusty- conditions appeared to have kept many at home this weekend, with the city park falling largely quiet.

Though there was more footfall in the city centre, that too was peaceful as the majority of shops remained closed.

Towards the end of last week, Norfolk police moved to remind people of the Protect Norfolk campaign, which has been launched by emergency services, councils and healthcare bosses in a bid to remind people to continue doing their bit to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Assistant Chief Constable Julie Wvendth encouraged people to “be sensible and let’s protect ourselves and protect Norfolk”.

