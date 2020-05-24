Search

Windy weather deters sunseekers as city park stays quiet

PUBLISHED: 08:40 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:40 24 May 2020

Nine-year-old Jake Barnes gets some speed up as he scooters in the river in Earlham Park in Norwich, chased by Lloyd the dog, on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nine-year-old Jake Barnes gets some speed up as he scooters in the river in Earlham Park in Norwich, chased by Lloyd the dog, on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cloudy weather put rest to fears that Norwich’s parks would be packed over the bank holiday weekend.

People relaxing in Earlham Park in Norwich on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPeople relaxing in Earlham Park in Norwich on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Earlier this week, photographs showed families crowding into the city’s Earlham Park, enjoying the week’s sunny weather.

Chance for a paddle in Earlham Park in Norwich on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChance for a paddle in Earlham Park in Norwich on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But mixed - and often gusty- conditions appeared to have kept many at home this weekend, with the city park falling largely quiet.

Nine-year-old Jake Barnes gets some speed up as he scooters in the river in Earlham Park in Norwich on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNine-year-old Jake Barnes gets some speed up as he scooters in the river in Earlham Park in Norwich on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Though there was more footfall in the city centre, that too was peaceful as the majority of shops remained closed.

A family cycling in Earlham Park in Norwich on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA family cycling in Earlham Park in Norwich on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Towards the end of last week, Norfolk police moved to remind people of the Protect Norfolk campaign, which has been launched by emergency services, councils and healthcare bosses in a bid to remind people to continue doing their bit to stop the spread of coronavirus.

A few people out and about in Norwich city centre on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA few people out and about in Norwich city centre on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Assistant Chief Constable Julie Wvendth encouraged people to “be sensible and let’s protect ourselves and protect Norfolk”.

A few people out and about in Norwich city centre on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA few people out and about in Norwich city centre on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A few people out and about in Norwich city centre on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA few people out and about in Norwich city centre on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police patrol as a few people were out and about in Norwich city centre on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice patrol as a few people were out and about in Norwich city centre on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police patrol as a few people were out and about in Norwich city centre on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice patrol as a few people were out and about in Norwich city centre on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A few people out and about in Norwich city centre on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA few people out and about in Norwich city centre on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A few people out and about in Norwich city centre on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA few people out and about in Norwich city centre on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A few people out and about in Norwich city centre on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA few people out and about in Norwich city centre on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A few people out and about in Norwich city centre on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA few people out and about in Norwich city centre on Saturday <23.5.20> of the spring bank holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

