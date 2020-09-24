Norwich Station is named best in Britain

James Reeve with Jamie Burles (l) and Chris Heaton Harris (r) and station colleagues celebrating the station winning large station of the year. Picture: Greater Anglia Archant

Norfolk’s main railway station has taken home a top award.

Norwich Station was crowned the large station of the year at this year’s National Rail Awards.

Judges said the station had been “delightfully restored” following a number of improvement works between 2017 and 2019.

There was further praise for the station’s step-free access and links to rail, bus and taxi services.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia’s managing director, said, “It’s great recognition for a station that’s seen lots of improvements recently, a much-improved layout and a more spacious, modern feel to the station concourse for our customers.

“The fabric of a building is one thing, but it’s our people who make the big difference. So, I’m delighted that all the people that work in and operate from the station, as well as those who worked so hard to improve it, have been recognised for a job well done.”