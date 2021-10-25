Inquest resumes into death of teen at train station
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
An inquest into the death of a teenager who died at Norwich train station last year has resumed.
On February 26, 2020, emergency services were called to the station following an incident that happened shortly after 1.45am.
It was later confirmed that 17-year-old Maksymilian Malecki, from London, had died at the scene.
The hearing, which was held on June 9, 2020, was adjourned before resuming on Monday, October 25 and is due to last a week.
It heard how Mr Malecki lived with a number of complex mental health needs, including autism, anxiety and an emotionally unstable personality condition.
Following Mr Malecki’s death, the station was completely closed for part of the morning with three of the platforms - and the trains at them - cordoned off while emergency services attended.
The inquest continues.
If you need help or support, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.
Most Read
- 1 Tudor Stores reopens as manager resigns over safety fears
- 2 'It's very bad'-Trade decline frustration at stores as roadworks take place
- 3 How Norwich are you? Take our quiz to find out
- 4 Teenagers set to be sentenced over stabbing
- 5 Police probing reports Norwich clubbers have been spiked by needles
- 6 Grill van serving gourmet burgers and hot dogs gets residency at city pub
- 7 Virtual reality centre opens in Norwich with huge choice of games
- 8 'Significant' amount of cash and electronics stolen from city home
- 9 'Such a shame': Social media scammer targets Norwich pub
- 10 Police investigating ABH after fight off Prince of Wales Road