Norwich Evening News > News

Inquest resumes into death of teen at train station

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 12:15 PM October 25, 2021   
Norwich City Centre, Norwich train station exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

An inquest into the death of a teenager at Norwich station has resumed - Credit: Brittany Woodman

An inquest into the death of a teenager who died at Norwich train station last year has resumed.

On February 26, 2020,  emergency services were called to the station following an incident that happened shortly after 1.45am.

It was later confirmed that 17-year-old Maksymilian Malecki, from London, had died at the scene.

The hearing, which was held on June 9, 2020, was adjourned before resuming on Monday, October 25 and is due to last a week.

It heard how Mr Malecki lived with a number of complex mental health needs, including autism, anxiety and an emotionally unstable personality condition.

Following Mr Malecki’s death, the station was completely closed for part of the morning with three of the platforms - and the trains at them - cordoned off while emergency services attended.

The inquest continues.

If you need help or support, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.

