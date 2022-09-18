Where will the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II be streamed?

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, the Bishop of Norwich, lights a candle in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Some of Norwich’s biggest venues are opening their doors on Monday to show the Queen's state funeral so that people will not have to mourn alone.

Norwich Theatre Royal is amongst them, opening its doors at 10.30 for the funeral to be streamed in the theatre where people can sit together and support each other.

Tickets for the stream are free but do need to be booked in advance online or via the box office.

Norwich Cathedral will also be streaming Her Majesty’s funeral.

People are invited and welcome to gather in the Norwich Cathedral’s Nave.

Here the state funeral of her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be shown via livestream which will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am after a procession from the Palace of Westminster.