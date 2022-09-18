Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Where will the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II be streamed?

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 3:07 PM September 18, 2022
Updated: 4:05 PM September 18, 2022
The Rt Rev Graham Usher, the Bishop of Norwich, lights a candle in memory of Her Majesty Queen Eliza

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, the Bishop of Norwich, lights a candle in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Some of Norwich’s biggest venues are opening their doors on Monday to show the Queen's state funeral so that people will not have to mourn alone.  

Norwich Theatre Royal is amongst them, opening its doors at 10.30 for the funeral to be streamed in the theatre where people can sit together and support each other.  

Tickets for the stream are free but do need to be booked in advance online or via the box office.  

Norwich Cathedral will also be streaming Her Majesty’s funeral.  

People are invited and welcome to gather in the Norwich Cathedral’s Nave.  

Here the state funeral of her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be shown via livestream which will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am after a procession from the Palace of Westminster.   

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Aslef members at Greater Anglia are set to take part in a strike on September 15

Norfolk Live News

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled as thousands visit Queen

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Namaste Village refurbishment. Directors Dalsukh Jetani and Ketan Vaghasiya. Pictures: Brittany Wood

Food and Drink | Gallery

Norwich's top-rated Indian restaurant undergoes huge refurbishment

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Having fun on the ice rink in the Castle Gardens, Norwich. Left to right Karina Wilson, Jolie Harvey

Christmas

Winter Wonderland heading near Norwich with huge ice rink, rides and stalls

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Great Gyros Canteen Norwich owners Vicky Stogianni and Georgios Michailidis.

Food and Drink

Greek street food trailer a hit at retail park as it launches new menu 

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon