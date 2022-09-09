Church bells and flags at half-mast as city pays tribute to Queen
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Queues formed inside a city centre church with muffled bells ringing out overhead as the public paid their respects to Her Majesty.
The Church of St Peter Mancroft saw folk of all ages visit on Friday lunchtime as people lit candles at the altar and signed a book of condolence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The sound of muffled bells rang out at noon and 1pm as people also sat in quiet contemplation in the pews.
Revd Canon Edward Carter, vicar at St Peter Mancroft, said: "There is obviously a sense of sadness but also a sense of thankfulness for all the Queen has done over so many years for our nation.
"There is almost a sense of bewilderment since the Queen has been one of those great anchor points."
The church had a portrait of Her Majesty at the altar alongside a hand-made crown, a draped Union Jack flag and candles.
Some people stood outside watching on from the Forum as a team of bell-ringers pulled the ropes.
Revd Carter said: "The bells will be tolling around the country. We have some very good bells here which have been muffled.
"Anyone is welcome here. You do not need to be a member of the church or have any faith at all.
"The Queen has been the foundation stone and the keystone that holds us all together."
Head verger, Chris Sanham, added: "Since we opened on Thursday night there have been lots of families and students as well as senior people.
"It has been cross-generational and affected everyone.
"People's grandchildren are asking about when she was with Paddington bear.
"The bells here are the weight of two double-decker buses."
A flag was hung at half-mast at City Hall nearby as the city mourned the death of the longest serving monarch in our history.
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital also had its NHS flag at half-mast.
A statement from the hospital said: "On behalf of everybody at NNUH, we’d like to send our sincerest condolences to the Royal Family at this difficult time."