First Sprowston car show proves a huge success
- Credit: Sophie Skyring
Car enthusiasts were in for a treat in Sprowston as classic car owners gathered to show their much-cared-for vintage vehicles.
Among the crowd at the town's Park and Ride site on bank holiday Monday were Kate and Robert Purdy – owners of an Austin 10 Cambridge 1937.
The pair have had the car just over a year and say they use it a lot.
Mr Purdy said: “It is in use almost every weekend.”
What sets the couple apart from the crowd is their attire – both dressed to match the period of the car.
Mr Purdy added: “We have been involved with 40s stuff for years so we thought it would be a nice touch to dress the part.”
One of the more unusual cars in the show was Ian Munroe’s Reliant Regal, 1957.
Mr Munroe purchased this car in 2009 when it was in pieces.
It took him a year to put it together and it’s one of around 20 which have survived – making it a very rare car to see.
The Reliant is also Mr Munroe's reliable ride to his job at Caister Castle Car collection.
He added: “It’s so different, there is never going to be another one at the same show.”
Lockdown helped Andy Smith who was finally able to fix up his 1981 Suzuki LJ80 after it had been in his garage for 26 years.
Though his car definitely is not for the faint-hearted Mr Smith says: “There are no electronics which means no power steering, as well as no electronic assistance with the breaks or clutch.
“It can be quite scary but I just love the simplicity of it.”
Jane and Donald Mickleborough were there showing one of their 1971 Triumph Stags.
Ms Mickleborough said: “We have had this car for 12 years. We like them because they are a family car, it’s what they are meant for and we had small children when we first started having them.”
For people wanting to buy a classic car, all of the owners said it takes “research, research and more research” to do it successfully.