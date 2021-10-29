News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Is this Norwich's spookiest house?

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 7:00 AM October 29, 2021   
Laura Lowe's cat Frank outsire her Halloween house on Heath Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Boode

Laura Lowe's cat Frank outside her Halloween house on Heath Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

With Halloween just days away ghost and ghouls have apparently taken over this spooktacular home. 

Laura Lowe, who lives in Heath Road in NR3, began turning her home in to a house of horror for Halloween seven years ago. But this year she has pulled out all the stops.  

She said: “Last year's issues surrounding the pandemic meant that we were unable to go all out so we are making up for lost time and have bought some new items in order to go bigger and better this year.” 

Laura Lowe's Halloween house on Heath Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Laura Lowe's Halloween house on Heath Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Laura said that her displays started with just a few pumpkins but her love for it has escalated year on year. This year the decorations have taken over every inch.   

The spooky display takes around two days to put together.

Laura Lowe's Halloween house on Heath Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Laura Lowe's Halloween house on Heath Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

“I continue to do it because you don’t see many Halloween displays, it's always Christmas and the spooky theme is so much fun," Laura said.  

Lots of people in the community have already said they will be making a detour on their trick or treating route in order to visit the spooky house.  

Laura Lowe's Halloween house on Heath Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Laura Lowe's Halloween house on Heath Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
  2. 2 Eight men arrested after multiple stabbing in Norwich
  3. 3 Police swoop on Norwich address
  1. 4 Charity boss in battle with driver who keeps nicking loading space
  2. 5 Norwich man crowned Britain's Best Young Chef
  3. 6 Owner of popular bakery rushed into intensive care 120 miles from home
  4. 7 Tenants living in freezing, dark flats after power went out FIVE days ago
  5. 8 Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’
  6. 9 Shock after stabbings on city estate
  7. 10 Three-car crash on A47 slip road causes two-mile queues

Laura said she loves Halloween because “it’s fun, it’s different to anything else in the year and doing it in this way is something that can be enjoyed by the whole community".  

“Our display makes people smile or even scream as they walk past and that is not something you get to experience every day - I love it.” 

Laura Lowe's Halloween house on Heath Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Laura Lowe's Halloween house on Heath Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

All visitors are welcome to Laura's house and she endeavours to cater for as many different people as possible.  

“We have numerous treats and catering for all diets such as vegetarian or vegan and if you have a specific dietary requirement, we have yo-yos and maze games as we believe no one should be left out,” Laura said.  

Laura and her family like to join in with the festivities and do this by dressing up as traditional Halloween characters to answer the door to unsuspecting trick or treaters in character. 

Laura Lowe's Halloween house on Heath Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Laura Lowe's Halloween house on Heath Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Blue buckets

This year, lots of neurodivergent children are being invited to join in trick or treating festivities in ways they maybe weren’t able to before.  

Blue pumpkin buckets have been trending online, they will be used as an indicator to let the person answering the door know that the child standing at their door has a hidden disability.  

City mum Julie Elvin, mother of Macaulay who has autism, said “It’s about time that something like this came in.  

“Macaulay was shouted at and turned away a couple of times when he was trick or treating because he was unable to say the words ‘trick or treat’ not all children are the same and this is important.” 

She added “being told off meant that Macaulay was scared to join in anymore, I hope these blue buckets will ensure that this doesn’t happen to other children, as it is supposed to be fun".

Do you have a spooky house? Send your pictures to sophie.skying@archant.co.uk

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mike Wills was the victim of an unprovoked attack in Mousehold Lane 

Cyclist punched in the face during unprovoked attack turned away by GP

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A police forensics van parked on Suffolk Square in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live

Murder investigation launched after body of man found in Norwich flat

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Daniels Road Roundabout with Sheridan Barnes inset

Calls for lines to be repainted at 'free-for-all' city roundabout

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
A flight from Aberdeen bound for Norwich has returned to Aberdeen Airport.

Flight bound for Norwich turns back to Aberdeen

Sean Galea-Pace

person