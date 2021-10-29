Is this Norwich's spookiest house?

Published: 7:00 AM October 29, 2021

With Halloween just days away ghost and ghouls have apparently taken over this spooktacular home.

Laura Lowe, who lives in Heath Road in NR3, began turning her home in to a house of horror for Halloween seven years ago. But this year she has pulled out all the stops.

She said: “Last year's issues surrounding the pandemic meant that we were unable to go all out so we are making up for lost time and have bought some new items in order to go bigger and better this year.”

Laura Lowe's Halloween house on Heath Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Laura said that her displays started with just a few pumpkins but her love for it has escalated year on year. This year the decorations have taken over every inch.

The spooky display takes around two days to put together.

Laura Lowe's Halloween house on Heath Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“I continue to do it because you don’t see many Halloween displays, it's always Christmas and the spooky theme is so much fun," Laura said.

Lots of people in the community have already said they will be making a detour on their trick or treating route in order to visit the spooky house.

Laura Lowe's Halloween house on Heath Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Laura said she loves Halloween because “it’s fun, it’s different to anything else in the year and doing it in this way is something that can be enjoyed by the whole community".

“Our display makes people smile or even scream as they walk past and that is not something you get to experience every day - I love it.”

Laura Lowe's Halloween house on Heath Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

All visitors are welcome to Laura's house and she endeavours to cater for as many different people as possible.

“We have numerous treats and catering for all diets such as vegetarian or vegan and if you have a specific dietary requirement, we have yo-yos and maze games as we believe no one should be left out,” Laura said.

Laura and her family like to join in with the festivities and do this by dressing up as traditional Halloween characters to answer the door to unsuspecting trick or treaters in character.

Laura Lowe's Halloween house on Heath Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Blue buckets

This year, lots of neurodivergent children are being invited to join in trick or treating festivities in ways they maybe weren’t able to before.

Blue pumpkin buckets have been trending online, they will be used as an indicator to let the person answering the door know that the child standing at their door has a hidden disability.

City mum Julie Elvin, mother of Macaulay who has autism, said “It’s about time that something like this came in.

“Macaulay was shouted at and turned away a couple of times when he was trick or treating because he was unable to say the words ‘trick or treat’ not all children are the same and this is important.”

She added “being told off meant that Macaulay was scared to join in anymore, I hope these blue buckets will ensure that this doesn’t happen to other children, as it is supposed to be fun".

Do you have a spooky house? Send your pictures to sophie.skying@archant.co.uk