REVIEW: Need some festive spirit? Look no further than this spectacular show

Scenes of Sound Ideas Christmas Spectacular at the Maddermarket. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

If you're searching for a bit of Christmas magic to get you in a festive move, the Maddermarket is currently home to the perfect show for you.

The opening night of the Sound Ideas Christmas Spectacular was a roaring festive success this weekend.

The cast have had to work against all odds - slotting into different numbers in order to cover for people having to isolate, but still the show was utterly seamless.

The news that director Dan Smith had teamed up with choreographer Martin Smith got many city theatre-goers chomping at the bit.

What would the duo come up with?

Mischievous elves and an abundance of snow delighted audiences. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

The auditorium had Christmas classics playing while the audience walked in to take their seats - greeted by a blue sparkly set.

And then the curtains opened to a herd of silhouetted reindeer, dressed in expertly made tailcoats.

Smiles were aplenty as the cast got stuck right in with all the well-known Christmas songs.

They covered every genre even a Christmas expert could think of - even joining in with a number from The Muppets Christmas Carol.

The group numbers were made up of both popular Christmas songs and tunes from our favourite Christmas movies.

Scenes of Sound Ideas Christmas Spectacular at the Maddermarket. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

The cast were very strong - particularly in numbers from Elf, the musical, which came complete with tapping elves.

The Polar Express expertly led by Carmel Hannant also came with all the energy and magic from the movie.



And no Christmas concert would be complete without soloists that hold the audience in the palm of their hands.

Holly Graham silenced the audience as they watched in awe as she belted out Christmas classic O’ Holy Night.

Adam Ireson gave the audience a break from festive cheese when he performed Oogie Boogie from the Nightmare Before Christmas - his characterisation was second to none and the entire audience really enjoyed the performance.

Towards the end of the show Emily Sidnell entered the stage and sang a beautiful rendition of Christmas Comes to Town which prepared the audience ready for a big bang ending complete with a flurry of snow.

Costumed to the highest standard with a song to suit, everyone this is a show not to be missed.

Purchase your tickets now on the Maddermarket website, on until the end of the week with showings at 7.30pm.