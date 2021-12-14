Christmas extravaganza as thousands enjoy Soul Church show

Gallery

Thousands of people enjoyed a Christmas extravaganza production in the city to get people in the mood for the festive season.

Soul Church, in Mason Road, hosted an impressive cast and crew of more than 250 volunteers for The Wonder show as they put on 16 performances across two weeks.

The story of this year's The Wonder followed a group of mischievous elves around the world with the help of a Genie granting them their wishes along the way.

France, Mexico and England were the settings for the show which featured Christmas songs and traditional carols.

Jon Norman, senior pastor of Soul Church, said: “Having been unable to put this production on last year due to the restrictions, we were delighted to see thousands come through our doors over these past two weekends.

"We all need a pick-me-up and this certainly did the job. It was just great to see people leave with more of a spring in their step than when they arrived.

"Thank you to the amazing cast and crew who pulled this off – and of course everyone who came along."

Soul Church also staged a sensory-friendly performance for pupils at the Clare complex needs school in Park Avenue.

And the church also showed off their talent-filled production during a half-time performance at Carrow Road.

Chantel Norman, senior pastor of Soul Church, said: "Having built a strong relationship with the Clare School throughout the pandemic through our Soul Foundation charity, we discovered the amazing young people and their families aren't often able to find performances suitable for their needs.

"We were so incredibly delighted to create a safe atmosphere for them to enjoy the show all to themselves without the crowds. It was honestly the most special evening.

"Their smiles and warmth in that room is not something we will ever forget."

Plans are already under way for next year's production with hopes to make it "bigger and better than ever before".

Soul Church will be holding three Christmas Eve services at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.

Visit www.soulchurch.com to find out more and book a free spot. The Christmas show can be watched online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWi73Xjl84o.

