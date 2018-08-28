Search

Norwich soldier snaps up award in prestigious photographic competition

PUBLISHED: 12:41 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:38 24 October 2018

Trooper Tom Franks with his award. Picture: Army Media Office

Trooper Tom Franks with his award. Picture: Army Media Office

Archant

A soldier from Norwich, has won an award for his photograph in the prestigious Army Photographic Competition.

Trooper Tom Franks’ award-winning photograph, entitled Accountability, which took the runner-up prize in the Amateur Soldiering category in the 2018 Army Photographic Competition. Picture: Army Media OfficeTrooper Tom Franks’ award-winning photograph, entitled Accountability, which took the runner-up prize in the Amateur Soldiering category in the 2018 Army Photographic Competition. Picture: Army Media Office

Tom Franks, a 27-year-old former student of Taverham High School won the runner-up prize in the Amateur Soldiering category at the 2018 Army Photographic Competition.

Mr Franks’ image was taken in Germany with his regiment and shows a patrol moving off along a muddy lane while the sergeant major counts off the soldiers from the wood.

He said: “When I entered my photograph, I wasn’t expecting much. I had seen the images that won the competition last year and realised how high the standard was.”

The annual competition attracts entries from regular and reserve units, army cadets and MoD civilians who work directly for the Army.

