WATCH: The first snow of 2019 hits Norwich

17 January, 2019 - 15:18
The first snow of 2019 fell in Norwich today. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The first snow of 2019 fell in Norwich today. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Today’s weather warnings predicted the white stuff, and right on queue snow began falling in Norwich around lunch time.

City dwellers found themselves under a light flurry of snow this afternoon as the Met Office’s weather warning for snow across region rang true.

The yellow weather warning is in place until 10am tomorrow so there’s a chance the city could see more snow later this afternoon and into the evening.

Norfolk Police tweeted: “Make sure when you drive home tonight you take it slow as there are reports of potential snow and ice affecting the East of England.”

Temperatures are expected to fall as low as -3C overnight.

