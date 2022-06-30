'Disgusting!' Woman's fury over Simply Red toilets and access
- Credit: Sarah Fry-Self
A disabled woman has slammed organisers of last week's Simply Red concert after toilets overflowed and she struggled to even see her heroes on stage.
Simply Red superfan Sarah Fry-Self, 50, was overjoyed when her favourite band announced they would be playing in Norwich.
Sarah suffers from full spinal fusion, Ankylsoing Spondylitis and it also waiting on a partial knee replacement. She requested a disabled seat after discovering chairs would not be permitted in the main area.
She said: “Due to the fact that chairs were not permitted into the concert I had to request to go into the disabled area.
“With this we requested disabled parking, when we arrived, we realised the disabled parking was at the UEA which meant we had to walk across an uneven field in order to get there.”
When Sarah and her husband got to the disabled area of the grounds they were sent back to the entrance because they were not given any wristbands.
They later found out that tokens for food and drink were available at the entrance so they would have to trudge back to the main gate if they wanted to buy anything.
Sarah added: “The screen on the right side of the stage where the disabled people sat also did not work so people in wheelchairs were not able to see.”
And Sarah's night went from bad to worse when she needed the toilet.
“The toilets were absolutely disgusting the one is our area was overflowing," she said.
Finally Sarah and her husband Mark decided to quit the gig when a drunk woman tried to climb over the barrier to use the disabled toilet in a bid to find one that wasn't in a state.
Sarah said: “After this happened, we left because we no longer felt safe in the crowd.”
The couple are now calling for an overhaul of concerts at Earlham Park.
She said: “I want them to make it more inclusive - they need to add raised bits for disabled people to sit so everyone can see.
“They need to address the toilet and rubbish in the area, have better disabled parking and generally make it feel more accessible.
“I went to enjoy myself and ended up having to leave early and spent the following day in agony because of all the walking and uneven ground.”
Event organisers Liz Hobbs Group did not comment.