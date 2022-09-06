'I can finally breathe': Foodbank user on breaking stigma around service

Amanda Potter who lives in NR3 said she "finally feels like she can breathe" thanks to the Silver Road foodbank. - Credit: Archant/Amanda Potter

A city mum is hoping to put desperate people's minds at rest when it comes to using foodbanks.

Amanda Potter who lives in NR3 has been using the Silver Road foodbank since it opened in 2020.

The former security worker broke her foot during the pandemic, meaning she lost her job of more than 15 years.

Amanda has been using the Silver Road foodbank since a couple of weeks after it opened and she says it's helped her so much. - Credit: Amanda Potter

She is now encouraging other people to use foodbanks if they need to, in a bid to reduce stigma around the service.

The 62-year-old said: “When I broke my foot everything spiralled for me.

“I got depression and felt really low – it was around then that one of my friends told me about a foodbank.”

Amanda visits the foodbank at at the Silver Road Community Centre to get bread, potatoes and other essentials every week and once a month gets a top up of toiletries and tins.

The mother of two said: “No one there is judgemental.

Amanda lost her security job after 15 years when she broke her foot. - Credit: Amanda Potter

“They’ve given me support with bills and food but also just by listening.

"Everyone has a story and they listen to all of them. Every single week there are new stories being told.”

Amanda hopes that the public understands the need for foodbanks.

She added: “I can’t believe people would be so heartless to just say: ‘Get a job’ but there has always been a stigma against people who have nothing.

“I think I have been like that myself before without even realising – it's easy to look down your nose at someone.”

The Silver Road Community Centre in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Amanda, who doesn't work due to her injury, said people who are worried about going need to "take a deep breath and go for it”.

She added: “As time goes on you get more relaxed. You get to know people you’ve lived near for years but never even knew they existed.”

She added the Silver Road foodbank has meant she can look to the winter season with less fear.

“I feel like I am finally able to breathe – you feel so unaccepted when you have nothing.

"This has freed up more time an energy than I can explain.

“I can’t thank them enough,” Amanda added.