10 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Published: 10:06 AM April 4, 2021 Updated: 10:38 AM April 4, 2021

Debenhams has been one of the biggest name high street casualties of the pandemic. - Credit: Simon Parkin

It has been a devastating year for high street retailers.

The coronavirus crisis has affected every part of our lives – and several high street stores have ceased trading as a direct result of the pandemic.

These are the 10 major retailers which will not be reopening in Norwich city centre when non-essential retail finally reopens on April 12.

There will be more than a few empty units and to let signs.

The future of the six-story Debenhams building in Norwich remains uncertain as its is up for sale. - Credit: Simon Parkin

1. Debenhams

One of the biggest but perhaps least surprising casualties of the pandemic, Debenhams department stores have closed permanently while its website and stock were bought by online retailer Boohoo in January. What will become of the landmark six-storey building in the centre of Norwich remains to be seen as it has already gone on the market.

The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop, Topman and other high street names including Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins. - Credit: Simon Parkin

2. Topshop/Topman

Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group fell into administration last November. Online fashion retailer Asos has bought the Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge names but it is not keeping open any of the stores. It will leave the prominent Haymarket store empty.

3. Outfit

The fashion store Outfit is another victim of the Arcadia Group collapse, having gone into administration last November. Its store in Norwich's Riverside has closed with around 25 staff believed to have lost their jobs.

Known for its chocolates and summer ice creams the Thorntons store is up for let. - Credit: Simon Parkin

4. Thorntons

The chocolate maker said last month that none of its 61 stores would reopen after lockdown restrictions were lifted. They had already closed and stripped out its former Orford Place store. The company said it had been badly hit by the pandemic, which forced its stores to shut their doors during the crucial Christmas and Easter holidays.

5. TM Lewin

Founded in the West End during the late 1890s, TM Lewin had 66 UK branches selling formal men’s shirts and suits prior to the pandemic. Last year it was bought by a private equity firm with plans to make it online-only. All its shops including in Chantry Place in Norwich have closed.

The closure of Game has left a prominent unit empty at the entrance to Castle Quarter. - Credit: Simon Parkin

6. Game

The games retailer chain closed its outlet in Back of the Inns, opposite the entrance to Castle Quarter, earlier this year. The prominent empty unit is now vacant and up for rent. Its store in Chantry Place will reopen though.

7. Peacocks

Fashion chain Peacocks fell into administration along with owners Edinburgh Woollen Mill. While some of the chain's brands have been rescued, including the Jaeger brand being taken on by M&S, the future for Peacocks remains uncertain.

Laura Ashley had a 70 year history but its stores including in Norwich have closed. - Credit: Simon Parkin

8. Laura Ashley

Laura Ashley in Norwich slashed prices for a sell off furniture and clothing before closing for good before the latest lockdown. The brand, which began in the 1950s, had filed for administration in March 2020.

9. Miss Selfridge/Dorothy Perkins

Two more brands that went into administration along with the rest of the Arcadia Group in late 2020. The former Dorothy Perkins shop had already been knocked down to make way for the Primark expansion, but both brands had concessions in outlets in Norwich that will be no more.

The former Thomas Cook branch in Norwich which had been taken over Hay's Travel. - Credit: Simon Parkin

10. Hays Travel

Hays Travel took on 555 Thomas Cook high street shops after the chain fell into administration before the pandemic. However some branches weeks have since closed including the one of Brigg Street in Norwich.

And those that had already closed...

Cath Kidston

The “vintage inspired” women’s clothing and fashion company announced in April last year that its 60 UK shops including the Norwich branch would be axed along with 900 jobs.

Paperchase

A new owner came to the rescue of the greetings card and stationery retailer in January, but the sale was way too late to save its Norwich shop which closed last summer.

The former STA Travel in Norwich, another tourism business hit the pandemic. - Credit: Simon Parkin

STA Travel

The company, which grew out of a student travel business and specialised in trips for young people, was another victim to the pandemic.