New year new me - Norwich sees surge in gym memberships

Users at The Gym, Norwich

People in Norwich can’t ‘weight’ to get into the gym in 2019.



Gyms across the city have seen a surge in memberships and attendance since the end of the festive season.

They include 247 Fitness on Wherry Road, Riverside, which has seen a 50pc increase in membership sales from December 2017.

A spokesperson from 247 Fitness said: “The biggest increase came from annual memberships, showing people are prepared to commit for the long haul to access bigger savings.

“We’ve seen an increase in people joining in groups, particularly younger members and we expect training together to take off even more in 2019.”

People in Nurffield Health taking part in a 24-hour run.

Places Leisure, which operates the council-owned Riverside Leisure Centre, has also seen an increase in interest.

A spokesperson said: “We have had a lot of interest between Christmas and New Year and January is always a busy time for us. We look forward to welcoming back existing members and new customers too.”

As memberships soar, we have pulled together four deals if you are hoping to turn over a new leaf in the new year.

• 247 Fitness, Wherry Road

247 Fitness is offering new members a three month membership for just £49.95, with no joining fee. This is a 40pc saving on the standard monthly rate.

To access the offer, go to their website.

• Riverside Leisure Centre, Wherry Road

From January 1 to 9, Places Leisure is giving the public the opportunity to enjoy their first month free on any membership type when they pay £20 upfront.

If you prefer to pay annually, the gym is offering 12 months for the price of nine with no joining fee.

To access the offer, go to their website.

• Nuffield Health, Barrack Street

If the public join Nuffield Health by January 14, they will get the rest of their month for free.

For more information visit their website.

• UEA Sportspark, Norwich Research Park

Sportspark at UEA are offering the public free day-long trails in January.

For more information visit their website.