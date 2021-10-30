Norwich Science Festival returns with a bang!

Visitors flocked to enjoy the much-loved celebration of all thing's science.

Norwich Science Festival returned to venues throughout the city and county during the October half term.

Following a much smaller scale online festival in October 2020 due to the pandemic, the festival returned in person with a bang.

The Norwich Science Festival has seen a record breaking year. - Credit: Norwich Science Festival

There were eight days of activities, talks and events to celebrate science in our region.

The festival was founded in 2016 and is a celebration of all thing's science.

The public were invited to explore the wonders of the universe, meet the scientists who change the world and debate some big questions.

Pensthorpe National Park was one of the headline sponsors at the event. - Credit: Norwich Science Festival

New for 2021 was a Satellite Science Festival, which took place in the recently completed James Dyson Building at Gresham's School in Holt and ahead of COP26.

The festival shone a spotlight on climate change with a series of talks and activities exploring climate change, what scientists are doing to tackle the problem and the action we can take.

The in-person event was very popular, with so many activities on offer. - Credit: Norwich Science Festival

In collaboration with Pride in STEM, the festival also highlighted diversity in the scientific world with a series of LGBTQ+ events including talks, a meet the scientist session and an exhibition which ran throughout the festival.

Every day of the festival also saw The Explorium at The Forum packed with hands-on activities, drop-in events and workshops, with a different theme every day including Zoology, Climate & Sustainability, DigiTech and Engineering.

Roarr Dinosaur Adventure were in attendance at the event. - Credit: Norwich Science Festival

Tens of thousands have flocked to the festival with this year set to be a record-breaking year with over 33,000 visitors coming to the Explorium at the festival alone.

Natalie Bailey, event producer for Norwich Science Festival said: “We are delighted to bring Norwich Science Festival back this year and it’s been wonderful to see so many inspiring activities, talks and events taking place to celebrate the incredible going on right here in our region.

There were activities for all age groups at the Norwich Science Festival. - Credit: Norwich Science Festival.

“Of course, the festival would not be possible without the support of amazing local organisations and businesses including headline sponsor Pensthorpe Natural Park.

“Most of all, though, we are grateful to every visitor who came along to enjoy the festival and all it had to offer. We very much look forward to returning next year for our sixth Norwich Science Festival!”.

Children of all ages were invited to learn about the wonders of the world. - Credit: Norwich Science Festival



