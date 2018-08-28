Search

Kids wowed by fascinating events at Norwich Science Festival

PUBLISHED: 18:37 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:45 21 October 2018

Norwich Science Festival is in full swing. Photo: Norwich Science Festival

Archant

Youngsters of all ages were wowed this weekend as Norwich Science Festival was in full swing.

Events were hosted all over the city centre with the aim of getting people interested in all aspects of science from the smallest insects to the largest mammals, the science behind the nation’s favourite tipples and how women are transforming the scientific world.

The festival launched into action on Wednesday, October 17 with a firework display from internationally recognised pyrotechnician Matthew Tosh.

It runs until Saturday, October 27, and there are still plenty of talks and displays at The Forum, Millennium Library and Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form.

Tree listening was one of the more unusual events people could learn about over the weekend.

Highly sensitive microphones attached to trees gave people the chance to hear their hidden sounds.

For more information go to norwichsciencefestival.co.uk.

