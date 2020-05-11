Search

School kitchens used to make meals for vulnerable people

PUBLISHED: 11:53 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 11 May 2020

Over the past few weeks Norwich School has been making and delivering meals to people in need in Norwich. The initiative, which is a partnership with the Henderson Trust, who are delivering the meals, aims to get food out to vulnerable people primarily in the NR5 area of the city. Picture: Norwich School

Over the past few weeks Norwich School has been making and delivering meals to people in need in Norwich. The initiative, which is a partnership with the Henderson Trust, who are delivering the meals, aims to get food out to vulnerable people primarily in the NR5 area of the city. Picture: Norwich School

Archant

A Norwich school has been using its kitchens to make hundreds of meals for people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Norwich School's catering team have, so far, made and shared just under 1600 meals. Picture: Norwich SchoolNorwich School's catering team have, so far, made and shared just under 1600 meals. Picture: Norwich School

Norwich School, in Cathedral Close, has teamed up with the Henderson Trust to make and deliver meals to vulnerable people in the NR5 area of Norwich.

The meals are being made by the school’s catering team, who so far have made almost 1,600 meals.

The idea for the partnership came from Darren Fitzpatrick, Norwich School’s catering manager, who wanted to use the school’s catering facilities to help the community, while they were not being used to feed the pupils at school.

He is being supported by the school’s kitchen staff and sixth form pupils, who are volunteering through the Norwich 8th Scout Group.

Norwich School's catering team have, so far, made and shared just under 1600 meals. Picture: Norwich School

You may also want to watch:

Mr Fitzpatrik said: “I am extremely proud to be a part of this team helping the most vulnerable in our community have a nutritious, hot and healthy meal.”

Over the past few weeks Norwich School has been making and delivering meals to people in need in Norwich. The initiative, which is a partnership with the Henderson Trust, who are delivering the meals, aims to get food out to vulnerable people primarily in the NR5 area of the city. Picture: Norwich SchoolOver the past few weeks Norwich School has been making and delivering meals to people in need in Norwich. The initiative, which is a partnership with the Henderson Trust, who are delivering the meals, aims to get food out to vulnerable people primarily in the NR5 area of the city. Picture: Norwich School

