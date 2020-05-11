School kitchens used to make meals for vulnerable people

A Norwich school has been using its kitchens to make hundreds of meals for people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Norwich school has been using its kitchens to make hundreds of meals for people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Norwich School, in Cathedral Close, has teamed up with the Henderson Trust to make and deliver meals to vulnerable people in the NR5 area of Norwich.

The meals are being made by the school’s catering team, who so far have made almost 1,600 meals.

The idea for the partnership came from Darren Fitzpatrick, Norwich School’s catering manager, who wanted to use the school’s catering facilities to help the community, while they were not being used to feed the pupils at school.

He is being supported by the school’s kitchen staff and sixth form pupils, who are volunteering through the Norwich 8th Scout Group.

Mr Fitzpatrik said: “I am extremely proud to be a part of this team helping the most vulnerable in our community have a nutritious, hot and healthy meal.”

