School applies for higher fence as pupils keep trying to escape

Sarah Burgess

Published: 9:20 AM May 1, 2021   
Locksley School wants to replace its dilapidated and currently unstable boundary fence

Locksley School wants to replace its dilapidated and currently unstable boundary fence - Credit: Google

A Norwich school is asking for permission to heighten its "dilapidated" perimeter fence because children keep scaling it and escaping.

The Locksley School on Locksley Road in Norwich, which educates pupils aged 5-16 without mainstream school places, first submitted plans to the city council in November, followed by specific site plans in April.

The application says the "failing'" perimeter fence facing the public footpath on Locksley Road, currently 1.7-1.8m high, is "in desperate need of replacement with a more secure fencing system which is 2m high".

The Locksley School, part of The Short Stay School for Norfolk. Photo : Steve Adams

The Locksley School, part of The Short Stay School for Norfolk. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

It goes on to say that this is to mitigate the "daily" cases of students absconding, as well as protect the school from out-of-hours intruders.

The existing fence, which the school calls a "major safeguarding issue", is green metal mesh and stands on top of a dilapidated masonry wall.

The plan is to replace it with 2m high green defender 358 mesh security fencing to sit on top of a newly-repaired masonry wall. 


