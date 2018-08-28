Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Norwich Santa Run gallery?

PUBLISHED: 15:13 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:21 09 December 2018

Norwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma Benstead

Norwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma Benstead

Archant

The festive season was in full swing in the city as hundreds of people took part in a fun Christmas event to raise thousands for a great cause.

Norwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma BensteadNorwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma Benstead

Santa Claus came to town - all 250 of him, as runners young and old dressed in Father Christmas suits ran, jogged and walked round Eaton Park for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The park was painted red on Sunday as runners made their way round the two-kilometre Santa run, which raised more than £5,000 for the charity.

Norwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma BensteadNorwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma Benstead

Emma Benstead, EACH events fundraiser, said among the Santa crowd was Anne Saunders, 89, who ran with her family.

“She was walking around the track with her daughter,” she said.

Norwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma BensteadNorwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma Benstead

“The run went really well, the weather was much better than last year, when it was very cold and snowed.

“There were lots of little kids dressed up, Santa Claus was giving out goody bags to the children who took part and everyone got a medal.

Norwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma BensteadNorwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma Benstead

“It was brilliant, lots of festive cheer and it got everyone in the Christmas spirit, it was really good.”

During the season of giving, EACH will be hosting a carol service at All Saints Church in The Street, in Poringland, on Tuesday, December 18.

Norwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma BensteadNorwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma Benstead

Norwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma BensteadNorwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma Benstead

Norwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma BensteadNorwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma Benstead

Norwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma BensteadNorwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma Benstead

Norwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma BensteadNorwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma Benstead

Norwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma BensteadNorwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma Benstead

Norwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma BensteadNorwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma Benstead

Norwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma BensteadNorwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma Benstead

Norwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma BensteadNorwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma Benstead

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Peacocks store in Norwich could be facing closure

Peacocks shop in Castle Mall. Photo: Paul Hewitt .

Poll REVEALED: How much your council makes from parking charges

Rose Lane multi-storey car park which is run by Norwich City Council. Picture: Norwich Society.

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Council to review Norwich pub’s premises licence after neighbour complaints

The Belle Vue pub in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New figures reveal a dramatic fall in fines given to cyclists in Norfolk

There has been a fall in the number fixed-penalty notices issued to cyclists in Norfolk. Picture: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide