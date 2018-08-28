Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Norwich Santa Run gallery?

Norwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma Benstead Archant

The festive season was in full swing in the city as hundreds of people took part in a fun Christmas event to raise thousands for a great cause.

Santa Claus came to town - all 250 of him, as runners young and old dressed in Father Christmas suits ran, jogged and walked round Eaton Park for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The park was painted red on Sunday as runners made their way round the two-kilometre Santa run, which raised more than £5,000 for the charity.

Emma Benstead, EACH events fundraiser, said among the Santa crowd was Anne Saunders, 89, who ran with her family.

“She was walking around the track with her daughter,” she said.

“The run went really well, the weather was much better than last year, when it was very cold and snowed.

“There were lots of little kids dressed up, Santa Claus was giving out goody bags to the children who took part and everyone got a medal.

“It was brilliant, lots of festive cheer and it got everyone in the Christmas spirit, it was really good.”

During the season of giving, EACH will be hosting a carol service at All Saints Church in The Street, in Poringland, on Tuesday, December 18.

