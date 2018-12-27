Search

Learn more about life as a Norwich Samaritan

27 December, 2018 - 08:49
You can learn more about life as a Norwich Samaritan at an information event in January. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant

A charity in Norwich which last year answered thousands of calls for help is inviting people to learn more about its work.

Norwich Samaritans will host a volunteering information day at its branch, at 19 St Stephen’s Square, at 10am on Saturday, January 5.

The branch has supported people for 54 years, and in 2017 took 46,000 calls for help.

The volunteering day will give those interested in getting involved a chance to learn what life is like as a listening volunteer, the skills you gain and how it can fit around a busy lifestyle.

But there will also be information on other ways to volunteer - including retail, admin, publicity and fundraising.

Samaritans branches across the country respond to more than five million calls for help every year, offering phone, text and face to face support.

You can register your interest at samaritans.org/Norwich or email recruitment@norwichsams.org.uk for more details.

