Norwich Samaritans on call to support those in need over Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 6:00 AM December 1, 2020   
A Samaritan volunteer taking a phone call at their Norwich HQ.Picture: James BassCopy: Rowan M

A Samaritans volunteer taking a phone call at their Norwich centre. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Archant Norfolk Photographic

Round-the-clock support will be available to those in Norfolk who need to talk to someone over Christmas. 

Samaritans volunteers around the country have worked throughout the pandemic, providing support more than a million times via phone, email and letter, and those at Norwich Samaritans will be among those continuing to do so during December.

New research from the charity found 27pc of its volunteers have spoken to people over the last three months who were feeling concerned about their wellbeing over Christmas and the winter period.

Throughout the Christmas period last year the charity responded to more than a quarter of a million calls for help, of which more than 10,000 came on Christmas Day alone. 

Bob Kuczma, branch director at Norwich Samaritans, said: “We know that Christmas can be difficult for many people, as it’s a time when loneliness can really hit home and that this might be heightened this year.

"Regardless of what happens with Covid restrictions, we want people to know that confidential support is available 24/7, and that we are there for everyone this Christmas.  

“Every call for help is answered by a trained volunteer and talking to us is always free and confidential. Samaritans has never been a more vital lifeline. If you can make a donation to support our work this festive season, you’ll be helping to ensure that we can be there to listen not just on Christmas but throughout the year.” 

Due to the pandemic, charities have been hit financially and are encouraging supporters to make a donation or raise funds through events such as a virtual festive bake off. 

To make a donation and find out other ways you can support Norwich Samaritans visit samaritans.org/branches/norwich/ or text WEHEARU to 70450 to donate £3. 

Anyone needing support can email day or night by emailing jo@samaritans.org or call 116 123.


