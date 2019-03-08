Search

Saleswoman, 33, died from bronchopneumonia, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 17:53 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 02 July 2019

Carrow House, the location of Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House, the location of Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a 33-year-old woman who died of bronchopneumonia.

Emma Stinton died at Little Melton Road, in Hethersett, on Saturday, December 29.

At the inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday, July 2, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake heard the post-mortem examination report into Miss Stinton's death found she died of acute bronchopnuemonia.

The report, by Dr Katherine Sisson, a consultant histopathologist at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), also found her death was linked to heroin toxicity.

Miss Stinton, who worked as a sales consultant, was identified by her father.

He said his daughter was born on June 22, 1985, in Norwich, and lived at Crane Lane, in Cranbrook, Kent.

Ms Lake adjourned Miss Stinton's inquest to Monday, September 30, at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

