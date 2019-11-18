Search

Engineers called in to fix Norwich's Tunnel of Light

PUBLISHED: 14:04 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 18 November 2019

The Tunnel of Light as the Norwich Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Tunnel of Light as the Norwich Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Engineers have been called in to fix Norwich's Tunnel of Light, which continues to be hit by technical problems.

It is one of the highlights of the city's festive light display, but this year the tunnel has been plagued by glitches which have prevented the attraction from consistently lighting up.

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell turned on the lights on Thursday, November 14, but within 24 hours the light display was out of action after being hit by problems and a power outage.

Engineers were called in to fix the problem and the tunnel was up and running again on Saturday evening but by Sunday the lights were once again out of action.

A spokesperson for the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), which is behind the city's Christmas lights, said: "Engineers are on the scene addressing a technical fix required to support the Christmas lights around Hay Hill, including the Tunnel of Light."

As of Monday afternoon, they said work was ongoing, but it was more likely to be up and running on Tuesday.

