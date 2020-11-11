The Feed lends a helping hand during second lockdown to provide meals for those in need

Chris Elliott of The Feed (left) and Ollie Blackmore of Selesti (right) outside The Feed cafe on Prince of Wales Road. Picture: THE FEED Picture: THE FEED

Last week we issued a rallying cry urging communities to come together once again – and you delivered.

Norfolk Here to Help campaign logo. Picture: Archant Norfolk Here to Help campaign logo. Picture: Archant

Following the relaunch of this newspaper’s Here to Help campaign , in association with Norfolk County Council, we have heard from dozens of groups and organisations coming together to help others in need.

When the first lockdown hit in March, the campaign encouraged individuals to help in their community, while we made sure to shout about it to let others know what support was out there.

And already we have been inundated with a variety of initiatives going on, including in Norwich.

Social enterprise The Feed will be delivering extra support for people in the city during the coming weeks.

Based on Prince of Wales Road, it will be providing three meals a day for people in temporary accommodation who have previously been rough sleeping.

A hot meal and hot drink will be delivered to them daily and supplemented with food for two further meals. This will be in place throughout the planned lockdown period until December 2.

Funding for this service has been donated by digital marketing agency Selesti. Its chief executive Ollie Blackmore said: “The team and I are in awe of the fantastic work The Feed do.

“We’re delighted to offer our support and hope it not only inspires other businesses too but more importantly, really makes a difference right now when it’s needed most.

“We love working with and supporting organisations who make a positive impact. We are looking forward to offering further support over the coming months.”

Chris Elliott, corporate relations officer at The Feed, added: “We wanted to act quickly to provide hot food and drinks to those affected by the new lockdown and with winter having arrived. Selesti’s support meant we could put our plans in place straight away.”

Through the first lockdown, The Feed distributed 4,500 food parcels and meals.

Norfolk Adult Learning is also offering free online courses in cookery, mental wellbeing and yoga as well as personal finance, jobs, computer and business skills, as well a coffee and chat drop in for help with any issues and course guidance.

More information is on the Norfolk Adult Learning website .

