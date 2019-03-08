'It was just like Live Aid' - Norwich band step in as last minute headliners at festival with 30,000 crowd

A Norwich band have described the 'amazing' moment they were asked to perform in front of a 30,000-strong festival crowd - with just an hour's notice.

Norwich act Sink Ya Teeth had just gone from performing to around 2,000 people at the Pohoda Festival in Trencin, Slovakia on Friday, when they were approached by the organisers with a surprise request.

The band, which includes Maria Uzor and Gemma Cullingford, were told that the planned headliner, Lykke Li, had dropped out, and that a replacement was needed.

The organiser had been so impressed with their earlier set that he asked the duo to step in.

The pair said yes straight away.

"We had an hour's notice, and we had to do sound checks within that time too, we didn't really have anytime to think about it too much, which was probably a good thing," Gemma said.

Stepping out on the stage with a stripped back set more suited to a gig in a pub than the main stage of a festival, the pair likened seeing the 30,000-strong crowd to being "just like Live Aid".

The pair said even before they had taken to the main stage, Pohoda had been their biggest set to date.

"It was surreal, it still hasn't totally sunk in but it was amazing, the crowd were clapping along, it was really good, so much fun," Maria said.

"Without a doubt [it was the biggest gig we've played] even before being on the main stage it was the biggest event we've played."

Following the set the pair posted on Facebook to thank the crowd for a fantastic gig. They said; "Pohoda Festival know how to party!! Thanks guys for a great gig!"

Receiving dozens of comments from fans at the festival and back home in Norwich, the pair said it was heart-warming to see the reaction from fans, especially their home fan base.

Later this week Sink Ya Teeth will travel to Manchester to perform at Manchester International Festival on July 17, before heading to Concorde 2 in Brighton and London's Corsica Studios in August.