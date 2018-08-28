Emotional candlelit procession brings Remembrance Day commemorations to a close

Those in the procession of light, holding their candles at City Hall for the Vigil of Peace for Armistice Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

An emotional candlelit service and procession took place in Norwich, bringing Remembrance Day commemorations to a close.

Candles are lit during the Service of Light at Norwich Cathedral for Armistice Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Candles are lit during the Service of Light at Norwich Cathedral for Armistice Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The procession saw hundreds of men, women, veterans and children walk together in candlelight from Norwich Cathedral to the City Hall.

A short service at the cathedral showed a globe of peace being lit and the Norwich Chamber Choir, with the Motet Choir of Västerås Cathedralin Sweden singing.

After the service, members of the public followed the Bishop and the clergy out of the cathedral for the procession.

Carl Willkins, 67, of Hempnall, said: “Hearing everybody sing on the walk to the City Hall was beautiful, it just shows how great people in Norfolk are at coming together for moments like this.”

Candles are lit during the Service of Light at Norwich Cathedral for Armistice Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Candles are lit during the Service of Light at Norwich Cathedral for Armistice Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Candles in white paper boxes were handed out at the cathedral, though some members of the public brought their own.

Mr Willkins said: “I think Norfolk have done themselves so proud this evening, I think that it was a brilliant tribute.”

The roll of honour reading could be heard from the City Hall balcony as the procession walked up past Norwich Market.

Once at the hall, a short service was held by members of the church and the mayor of Norwich to remember those who died in battle.

The procession of light makes it's way from Norwich Cathedral to City Hall for Armistice Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The procession of light makes it's way from Norwich Cathedral to City Hall for Armistice Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

To end the ceremony, a beacon of peace was lit on the balcony of the city hall before bells around the city rung as part of the “A Cry for Peace” project.

Stacey Edwards, 32, of Rackheath, said: “I’m so glad to have been part of this tribute, it was great to see everybody join together and walk remembering those who died at war.

“I brought my two children with me, they’re still in primary school, but I still think it’s important for them to learn about the First and Second World Wars and what our country has been through.”

Armistice Day marks when the First World War ended, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918.