Norwich rugby fans can get free beer to celebrate England's All Blacks win

PUBLISHED: 22:21 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:21 29 October 2019

Woodforde's pint. Pic: contributed

Archant

An award-winning East Anglian brewer is celebrating England's epic victory over the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup semi-final by giving away a free pint of beer.

In partnership with the Norwich Evening News, rugby fans can get a free pint of Woodforde's iconic Wherry, or the new rugby-inspired Pale Ale, 'Try-umph', until Saturday (November 2), when England will face South Africa in the final.

Free pints will be available in 15 participating Norwich pubs including The Murderers, The Fur and Feather and The Jubilee.

James Armitage, commercial and marketing director at Woodforde's Brewery, said: "We're always looking for ways to collaborate with local pubs in Norwich and to introduce our beers to a new audience, and to be able to do something special for rugby fans was an opportunity not to be missed.

"We hope England supporters across Norwich will enjoy the final and, of course, a Woodforde's beer!"

To redeem your free pint of Woodforde's Wherry or Try-umph, simply take your voucher from the Norwich Evening News with you to one of the participating pubs.

To find out more about the participating pubs and which one is closest to you, visit https://www.woodfordes.com/freetry/.

Participating Pubs:

- The George Hotel, Newmarket Road, Norwich

- The Coachmakers Arms, St Stephens Road, Norwich

- The Murderers and Gardeners Arms, Timber Hill, Norwich

- The White Lion, Oak Street, Norwich

- Louis Marchesi, Tombland, Norwich

- The Eagle, Newmarket Road, Norwich

- Vine, Dove Street, Norwich

- The Trowel and Hammer Inn, St Stephens Road, Norwich

- The Wig and Pen, Palace Plain, Norwich

- Lollard's Pit, Riverside Road, Norwich

- The Ribs of Beef, Fye Bridge Street

- The Fur and Feather Inn, Slad Lane, Woodbastwick

- The Marlborough Arms, Spencer Street, Norwich

- The Jubilee, St Leonards Road, Norwich

