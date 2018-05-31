Rugby club completes hundreds of miles for domestic violence charity

A Norwich rugby club have already smashed a 100-mile target to raise money for a domestic violence charity.

Team members at Lakenham-Hewett Ladies have already raised more than £200 for Leeway. Picture: Josie Howl Team members at Lakenham-Hewett Ladies have already raised more than £200 for Leeway. Picture: Josie Howl

Players at Lakenham-Hewett Ladies RFC decided to collectively run, walk and cycle 100 miles within social distancing regulations to fundraise for Leeway.

The challenge, where those in self-isolation can exercise for ten minutes indoors instead for one mile, started on Monday and will last until Friday.

Within just one day the team, which has over 30 members, beat the 100 mile aim and have now completed 251 miles.

Josie Howl, player, said: “We wanted to raise money for a women’s charity, as a women’s team, and like being part of a community so chose a local charity. We’re all worrying about people, especially victims of domestic violence, and this is way to feel we’re doing something useful.”

To donate www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lakenhamleeway